Polymatech Electronics Debuts Breakthrough High-Power UV LED Platform at CES 2026, Accelerating Mercury-Free Industrial Curing in the United States

Jan 07, 2026, 13:41 ET
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- Polymatech Electronics, a producer of advanced opto-semiconductor solutions, today announced the U.S. introduction of its high-power UVA LED platform engineered for ultra-fast industrial curing. The technology was demonstrated on Day 1 of CES 2026 at Booth 8600A in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.
The platform delivers sub-one-second curing performance for UV-sensitive inks, adhesives, coatings, resins, and electronics solder masks while operating at significantly lower energy consumption than conventional mercury vapor lamps. By eliminating mercury, ozone generation, and harmful spectral emissions, Polymatech's LED solution supports safer, sustainable manufacturing for American industry.
"U.S. manufacturers are seeking faster throughput with predictable operating cost," said Eswara Rao Nandam, Chief Executive Officer of Polymatech Electronics. "Our UV LED architecture provides precision wavelength control and high photon flux in a compact, reliable form factor that enables OEMs and distributors to upgrade existing curing equipment without mercury-based infrastructure."
Technical Differentiation
- COB emitter array exceeding 150 W/cm²
- Precision spectral tuning at 395–405 nm UVA
- Thermal stability for continuous production lines
- Operational life beyond 50,000 hours
- Retrofit compatibility with industrial curing systems
U.S. Vertical Applications
- Digital and label printing
- Automotive coatings and refinishing
- Electronics manufacturing and PCB assembly
- Additive and 3D resin printing
- Medical device bonding and surface finishing
Polymatech has initiated pilot production at its Chennai facility with commercial availability for the United States targeted in Q1 2026 through OEM and authorized distributor channels. The company is inviting American partners to participate in evaluation programs following CES demonstrations.
About Polymatech Electronics
Polymatech Electronics develops compound semiconductor and LED technologies for industrial and specialty applications with operations in India and Singapore. The company focuses on energy-efficient, mercury-free alternatives for global manufacturing ecosystems.
