Polycorp Strengthens Rail Industry Offerings by Acquiring Iron Horse Engineering Co.

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- Polycorp, a leading manufacturer of engineered elastomer solutions and a portfolio company of Arsenal Capital Partners, announced today that it has acquired Iron Horse Engineering Company ("Iron Horse Engineering"), a pioneer in rail boot and embedded track technologies.

Founded in 1987, Iron Horse Engineering Company is a trusted innovator in the rail industry and inventor of the original rail boot. Renowned for its leadership in embedded track applications, Iron Horse combines field-proven products with in-house engineering ability to deliver cost-effective, durable rail solutions that reduce total project lifecycle costs.

The transaction brings together two highly respected, innovation-driven organizations with complementary technologies, expanded geographic reach, and comprehensive rail product portfolios. This strategic combination enhances value for rail clients by broadening product offerings, extending customer reach and support, and deepening service and engineering resources, including robust project design and support. Together, Polycorp and Iron Horse Engineering are uniquely positioned to deliver stronger, more integrated solutions to the rail industry worldwide.

"This acquisition marks an important milestone for Polycorp," said Andrew Thompson, CEO of Polycorp. "By bringing together our technologies, product portfolios, and customer partnerships, we are strengthening our commitment to the rail industry and advancing our shared legacy of innovation across both light and heavy rail applications."

"This new chapter represents a significant opportunity for our team and our rail clients," said Tracie Roberts, CEO of Iron Horse Engineering. "We are proud to join Polycorp and look forward to delivering even greater value through our combined capabilities."

Polycorp is fully committed to ensuring a seamless transition for customers, project partners, and employees. All existing operations and service agreements will continue without interruption, and clients will receive the same high level of support and service they expect, further reinforced by the enhanced capabilities of both organizations.

About Polycorp

Polycorp is a technology leader with global reach that provides engineered elastomeric solutions to protect people, infrastructure and processes in critical applications and demanding environments for aerospace, defense, mineral processing, protective linings, energy and rail industries. For more information, visit www.polycorp.com.

About Iron Horse Engineering Company

