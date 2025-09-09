Polycorp Acquires Burke Industries from Mannington Mills to Expand into New Markets and Strengthen Manufacturing Capabilities

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Polycorp, a leading manufacturer of engineered elastomer solutions and a portfolio company of Arsenal Capital Partners, announced today that it has acquired Burke Industries Inc. ("Burke"), a premier supplier of custom elastomeric products, from Mannington Mills, Inc. ("Mannington Mills").

This acquisition represents an important milestone in Polycorp's growth journey, expanding its manufacturing footprint and employee base, adding significant complimentary manufacturing capacity to drive growth, and strengthening robust capabilities across R&D and rubber mixing and compounding. It also expands Polycorp's presence in high growth industrial and infrastructure adjacencies, including aerospace and defense. With this acquisition, Polycorp is well positioned to deliver a broader solution portfolio, shorter lead times, and enhanced technical expertise to its customers.

Polycorp is committed to investing in Burke to fuel long-term growth and innovation, while maintaining the company's proud legacy of customer service and delivering mission critical elastomeric solutions. Planned investments will expand capacity, accelerate business growth, and ensure continuity for Burke's dedicated employees, trusted supplier partners, and loyal customers.

Based in San Jose, California, Burke will continue to operate on a business-as-usual basis with the same commitment to quality and customer service that has defined the business for decades. The workforce at Burke remains a vital part of the company's future. Polycorp is committed to supporting the talented people who drive Burke forward, ensuring the company's legacy of excellence endures well into the future. Mannington Mills will continue to manufacture Burke Rubber flooring products at its facilities in Eustis, Florida and Calhoun, Georgia, without interruption.

Andrew Thompson, CEO of Polycorp, said, "This is an exciting milestone for Polycorp. By adding Burke's technical expertise and new market applications, we are expanding the range of solutions we can deliver to our customers. The incremental manufacturing presence also positions us to respond more quickly and effectively to customer needs while building a strong foundation for innovation and long-term growth."

"For everyone at Burke, this is both a proud moment and an exciting new chapter. Polycorp's investment ensures that we can continue doing what we do best — delivering reliable products and service — while creating new opportunities for our employees and partners," said Kevin Sroka, General Manager of Burke. "Our team has built this company on craftsmanship, dedication, and trust, and we are confident that those values will only be strengthened by our partnership with Polycorp."

Macquarie Capital served as the financial advisor and Duane Morris LLP served as legal counsel to Mannington Mills. Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP served as legal counsel to Polycorp.

About Polycorp

Founded in 1996, Polycorp is a leader in the design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of engineered elastomeric solutions. Polycorp serves critical, high cost of failure applications across infrastructure and industrial focused markets, globally across 35+ countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.poly-corp.com .

About Burke Industries

Burke Industries Inc. is a global leader in high-performance materials and engineered solutions. Serving aerospace, defense, roofing, and industrial markets, Burke delivers advanced polymers, composites, and protective materials designed to meet the most demanding standards. With a legacy of innovation, Burke helps customers improve performance and extend product life worldwide. For more information, visit www.burkeind.com.

About Mannington Mills

Mannington Mills, based in Salem, NJ, is involved in the manufacturing and marketing of residential and commercial carpet, sheet vinyl, luxury vinyl, laminate, resilient and hardwood floors, as well as carpet yarns and commercial rubber. Founded in 1915, the company is fifth-generation family-owned and remains committed to domestic manufacturing, customer satisfaction, environmental and social responsibility values, and innovative manufacturing with award-winning product design and state-of-the-art processes.

www.ManningtonMills.com

Media Contact: Media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

SOURCE Polycorp