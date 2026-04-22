Pollard Banknote Announces Planned CFO Retirement

WINNIPEG, MB, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote" or "the Company") announces the planned retirement of Rob Rose from the role of Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, effective December 31, 2026. Over the last thirty-one years, Mr. Rose has been an integral member of Pollard Banknote's executive management team, helping guide the Company through tremendous growth and strategic transformation with professionalism and steady leadership. An executive search process for his successor has commenced.

"Rob has played a major role in Pollard Banknote's growth from a small private printing company with $40 million in revenues and three locations in Canada to a publicly-traded company that is a leading international supplier of a full range of both printed and digital products to the lottery and charitable gaming industries with $600 million in revenue and 20 locations across North America and Europe," said John Pollard. "Under Rob's leadership, the Company had a successful IPO, made the conversion from an income trust to a corporate share structure, arranged multiple financings to facilitate our growth and completed over a dozen acquisitions. We would like to both congratulate and thank Rob on behalf of the Company, our employees and the Board of Directors for his remarkable contributions."

"It has been an honour and a privilege to work with such amazing people throughout the Pollard group of companies," said Mr. Rose. "I am extremely grateful for the passion, dedication and professionalism of our teams and am pleased to support a smooth transition over the coming months. I look forward to seeing the Company continue to pursue its strategic initiatives under new financial leadership and I will cheer on the team as the Company continues to grow and succeed."

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a partner of choice to responsibly drive revenues for good causes both at retail and through digital channels for lotteries and charitable gaming markets worldwide. We empower our customers to maximize success through innovative offerings, strategic marketing, portfolio management, analytics, and end-to-end warehousing and logistics services. We offer an extensive high-performing gaming lineup, including instant tickets, pull-tab tickets and vending machines, the full range of paper and electronic bingo products, and cutting-edge electronic pull-tab gaming solutions. Our Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio delivers impactful retail ticket merchandising and in-lane options. Our player-facing digital suite includes apps, websites, loyalty programs, and the transformative Pollard Catalyst™ Gaming Platform that powers our turnkey iLottery program. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64% by the Pollard family and 36% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more, visit www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Pollard Banknote Limited

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: [email protected]; Rob Rose, Chief Financial Officer, E-mail: [email protected]; John Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: [email protected]; Pollard Banknote Limited, Telephone: (204) 474-2323