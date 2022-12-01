PointsBet Canada opens Canadian Headquarters

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW/ -- Located in downtown Toronto, just steps away from the centre of the Canadian entertainment industry, PointsBet Canada has officially opened their new headquarters to anchor their Canadian operations. The office will serve as an innovation hub, maintaining a focus on product development and technology recruitment moving forward.

PointsBet Canada Office PointsBet Canada Office

"Our mission since the very beginning has been to build a Canadian sportsbook, with Canadian employees, for the Canadian market," said Scott Vanderwel, Chief Executive Officer of PointsBet Canada. "We believe that Ontario has the talent and workforce that can help us be at the forefront of iGaming in Canada."

PointsBet is one of the fastest growing operators in North America and a two-time winner of EGR North America's Best Sports Betting Operator. The company prides itself on offering unmatched speed and ease of use across every customer touchpoint, as well as the deepest slate of pre-game and in-play betting options in the world, thanks to owning and controlling its technology.

PointsBet Canada has also made a sincere commitment to the Canadian market with partnerships deeply rooted in Canadian sport, including Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, the Ottawa REDBLACKS, NHL Alumni Association, Curling Canada, and more.

"I congratulate PointsBet on the opening of their new Canadian headquarters and welcome them to Ontario. This investment supports the growth of Ontario's technology and iGaming ecosystems," says Trevor Dauphinee, CEO of Invest Ontario. "Ontario's strength as an economic powerhouse backed by a highly-skilled workforce is a competitive advantage that industry leaders like PointsBet recognize."

Ontario is a leader in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, fintech and digital media. Its technology sector and innovation corridor are home to 25,000 firms that generate over $48.3 billion in GDP every year. With 63,500 STEM graduates every year, Toronto – along with Ottawa and Waterloo – are among the markets in North America with the largest tech talent.

Over the past year, PointsBet Canada has continued to grow and invest in Ontario. It is now home to over 50 employees who directly support the company's business in Canada, as well as the larger global technology team. Ontario has been a strong source of talent, and local growth has come as a direct result of the Government of Ontario's decision to launch of single-sport wagering and a competitive iGaming framework in the province.

"PointsBet Canada is not just talking the talk, we're walking the walk," said Nic Sulsky, Chief Commercial at PointsBet Canada. "Whether it is supporting the sports and teams that are synonymous with Canada's identity or investing in the jobs of tomorrow, we are Team Canada and proud to wear the maple leaf."

About PointsBet:

PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada, and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.

About Invest Ontario:

Invest Ontario is a board-led provincial agency mandated to attract and secure business investments that create jobs, generate returns to the province and support the sustainable growth and competitiveness of Ontario's life sciences, advanced manufacturing and technology sectors.

Media inquiries:

Patrick Eichner

Senior Director, Communications – PointsBet Canada

[email protected]

SOURCE PointsBet