TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ -- PointsBet Canada and Alpine Canada Alpin (ACA) are announcing a new partnership that sees PointsBet join the ACA sponsorship family as the official sportsbook. The multi-year agreement commences with the current 2021-2022 season.

"Alpine Canada is thrilled to welcome PointsBet to the ACA corporate family. They are a true Canadian operator in an exciting emerging space, and their support of athletes and the ski community in Canada is a wonderful reflection of that," says Therese Brisson, Alpine Canada's CEO and President.

Alpine Canada is home to the national alpine, para-alpine and ski cross teams. Recently celebrating their 100th anniversary, ACA has long been the home for elite ski racing in Canada, supporting several Olympic, Paralympic, World Cup, World Championship and X Games winners in their pursuit of excellence and speed. Currently, ACA is amongst the top-10 world ranking in alpine (#10), para-alpine (#3) and ski cross (#1) disciplines and houses the reigning Olympic gold medalists in men's and women's ski cross.

"PointsBet Canada is committed to bringing our nation's fans gold medal experiences, and we are excited to be partnering with our world-class Canadian skiers as they follow their dreams and represent our great country on the world stage," commented Scott Vanderwel, Chief Executive Officer of PointsBet Canada.

PointsBet, founded in the mature sports wagering market of Australia, is one of the fastest growing online gaming operators in the United States. The company is now working towards the launch of PointsBet Canada, ultimately bringing their unmatched speed and ease of use, robust in-play capabilities, and the deepest slate of pre-game and in-play betting options to Canadian customers.

"It was important for ACA to partner with an operator that had a stellar track record as a safe, legal market operator. As Alpine Canada was considering a sportsbook partnership, we made it a priority that they be Canadian-based and completely committed to safe, legal, responsible gaming and PointsBet Canada checked all of the boxes," said Mags Doehler, VP Partnerships and Marketing at Alpine Canada.

"Having lived in Mont-Tremblant, I loved watching and cheering on world champions like Erik Guay. The speed and excitement of ski racing is unparalleled, which is why we jumped at the opportunity to partner with Alpine Canada," said Nic Sulsky, Chief Commercial Officer of PointsBet Canada. "I cannot wait to cheer on the twenty-one skiers nominated to represent Canada at the Beijing 2022 Olympics and beyond, just like I did when the Canadian Cowboys were dominating the World Cup circuit."

PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada, and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.

Alpine Canada is the governing body for alpine, para-alpine, and ski cross racing in Canada, as well as for Canadian ski coaches, providing education, certification, insurance, and compliance with the coaching code of conduct. With the support of valued corporate partners and donors, along with the Government of Canada, Own the Podium, the Canadian Olympic Committee, and the Coaching Association of Canada, Alpine Canada develops Olympic, Paralympic, World Championship, and World Cup athletes to stimulate visibility, inspiration, and growth in the ski community.

