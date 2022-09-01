PointsBet Canada Announces Enhanced Partnership with Team Einarson

Agreement includes prominent logo placement and designates PointsBet Canada as the Official Sports Betting Partner of Team Einarson

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ -- After a very successful 2021-2022 season, PointsBet Canada is partnering once again with Team Einarson. Led by Skip Kerri Einarson, the team includes Lead Briane Harris, Second Shannon Birchard, and Third Val Sweeting. Team Einarson are the reigning national champions having won the past three Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

"We are thrilled to be partnering again with Team Einarson this year," said Nic Sulsky, Chief Commercial Officer at PointsBet Canada. "From day one, the PointsBet Canada team has supported the sports and teams that are synonymous with Canada's identity. And nobody embodies the maple leaf more than Kerri, Briane, Shannon, and Val."

PointsBet is one of the fastest growing operators in North America and two-time winner of EGR North America's Best Sports Betting Operator. PointsBet Canada has made a sincere commitment to the Canadian market with a team headquartered in Toronto and partnerships deeply rooted in Canadian sport. PointsBet prides itself on offering unmatched speed and ease of use across every customer touchpoint, as well as the deepest slate of pre-game and in-play betting options in the world, thanks to owning and controlling its technology.

"We are excited to be partnering with PointsBet Canada again this year," said team skip Kerri Einarson. "PointsBet Canada is not only committed to bringing a renewed excitement to the game but also growing curling to be a more diverse and inclusive sport."

"From our partnership with Curling Canada to the upcoming PointsBet Invitational, we want to help grow the game of curling by connecting the nation's fans in new and innovative ways," said Scott Vanderwel, CEO of PointsBet Canada. "As one of the few Canadian-based companies, we take our role in growing our country's sport landscape seriously."

About PointsBet:

PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.

For further information please contact:

Patrick Eichner

Senior Director, Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE PointsBet