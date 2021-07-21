PointsBet Appoints Scott Vanderwel as Chief Executive Officer for PointsBet Canada

TORONTO, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- PointsBet, a top-tier global online gaming operator with a significant presence in both Australia and the United States, as well as headquarters in Melbourne, Australia, and Denver, Colorado, announced today that it has appointed Scott Vanderwel as Chief Executive Officer for PointsBet Canada. Vanderwel's appointment follows earlier senior hires for PointsBet's distinct Canadian operation – including Nic Sulsky as Chief Commercial Officer and Chantal Cipriano as Vice President, Legal, Compliance & People – and is further evidence of PointsBet's commitment to launching its market-leading products and services in Canada. Vanderwel will report to PointsBet's Global CEO, Sam Swanell.

"We're thrilled that Scott has agreed to serve as the first CEO of PointsBet Canada and help us build a team and a business strategy that can serve the new Canadian market with the same sort of creativity and customer-focus that our clients in the U.S. and around the world have come to expect from PointsBet," said Swanell. "PointsBet is committed to creating products that fit the consumer's needs, satisfy the important and necessary requirements of regulators, and enable fans to engage with their favourite sports in new and exciting ways. Scott and the team we are building in Canada with help us do just that."

Vanderwel previously served as Senior Vice President for Rogers Communications, where he oversaw corporate strategy, operational improvement, and digital operations. Prior to his time with Rogers, Vanderwel led the Canadian practice for Monitor Group, a global business strategy consultancy, later acquired by Deloitte. He is the current chair of the Ivey Alumni Network Board.

Under Vanderwel's leadership, PointsBet will build a truly Canadian platform that will not only provide a range of diverse jobs in an exciting industry, but also offer Canadian fans an entertaining and engaging experience like no other.

Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge bookmaker that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is also unique in the sports betting space in owning and controlling its technology end-to-end.

"I want to thank Sam and the entire PointsBet team for this incredible opportunity. I'm excited to take my decades of corporate experience and apply it to building an elite organization ready to serve customers and help responsibly jump-start a brand-new industry in Canada," said Vanderwel. "The sports-betting industry has demonstrated how it can entertain consumers, engage sports fans and deliver quality products, and PointsBet has been at the forefront of doing it the right way in markets around the world. We're going to build a modern, responsible, distinctly Canadian operation and I can't wait to get started."

This hire is PointsBet's third executive addition in Canada and showcases the company's continued desire to hire world-class business and gaming executives as it builds a leadership team in Canada keenly aware of the customers it intends to serve and the many it intends to employ.

PointsBet has emerged as a leading operator in the U.S. as that market also opened to regulated sports-betting in recent years, and the company will utilize key learnings from that experience.

"Having built a core team into an operation with more than 200 employees at our headquarters in Denver, serving thousands of clients in states all over the U.S., I'm looking forward to sharing with Scott what we've learned here, but more importantly, utilizing his unique experience to make our entire company better," said PointsBet USA CEO Johnny Aitken. "These are obviously two distinct North American markets, and Scott's appointment will enable PointsBet to serve both of them even better."

Vanderwel's first day with PointsBet Canada is August 17, 2021.

About PointsBet

PointsBet is one of the fastest growing online gaming operators in the U.S. and is rapidly expanding its footprint, currently bringing its best-in-class proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices, and proven growth marketing strategies to the burgeoning sports betting markets of Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, and New Jersey. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge online gaming operator that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. sportsbook to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative way to bet – and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives. PointsBet offers the most markets on all major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting in the world. For more information, visit www.PointsBet.com.

Contact

Patrick Eichner, PointsBet, [email protected]

SOURCE PointsBet

Related Links

pointsbet.com

