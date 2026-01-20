QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Point Laz Mining Laser Expertise Inc. ("Point Laz"), a leader in smart technologies for automated mine shaft inspections, today announced the closing of a $3 million funding round. The round was led by the i4 Capital Fund, with significant participation from Fonds Impulsion, managed by Investissement Québec and financed by the Government of Québec. This strategic support will enable Point Laz to accelerate its growth and expand its international footprint.

Fueling Growth and Industry Innovation

With its unique offering, Point Laz is redefining safety, maintenance, and performance standards in the mining industry. The company's proprietary technology is designed to optimize shaft maintenance, standardize inspections to meet the highest international benchmarks, and significantly reduce mine shaft downtime.

This new funding will allow Point Laz to scale up production of its advanced mine shaft scanner and expand the global rollout of its analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) platform. The company delivers a solution that transforms shaft maintenance into a preventive and predictive process, minimizing disruptions, reducing risks, and cutting costs associated with incidents. Already a strong player on the international stage, Point Laz has inspected over 50 mine shafts worldwide using its cutting-edge technology.

Alexandre Grenier, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Point Laz:

"The involvement of strategic partners like i4 Capital Fund and Investissement Québec's Fonds Impulsion is a strong endorsement of the value of our technology and our team's vision to digitize and automate mine shaft inspections. This new capital will allow us to standardize our operations, strengthen our global presence, and better support our clients and partners. It also sends a clear message to the industry: Point Laz is leading the next revolution in mine shaft technology."

Jean-François Grenon, Partner and Co-founder of the i4 Capital Fund:

"We're proud to support Alexandre Grenier and the Point Laz team once again. Their unique approach to smart monitoring for the mining industry, along with their market potential, aligns perfectly with i4 Capital Fund's investment strategy. We are confident that Point Laz is on track to become a key player in the mining sector."

Samuel Poulin, Minister for the Economy and Small and Medium Enterprises, and Minister Responsible for Youth

"The Fonds Impulsion helps fast-track the growth of Québec tech companies like Point Laz. By providing ambitious financial support, we're enabling the development and commercialization of innovative solutions in key sectors for Québec, such as mining. It's through this kind of strategic investment that we build a stronger, future-focused economy."

Alex Laverdière, Vice President, Venture Capital, Investissement Québec

"By supporting Point Laz, the Fonds Impulsion is backing a high-growth-potential Québec company whose technology can help advance the mining sector. This investment, made in partnership with i4 Capital, reflects our commitment to working in synergy with specialized funds to accelerate the growth of innovative businesses and maximize the economic impact of our investments in Québec."

About Point Laz

Point Laz is transforming mining safety and performance standards by pioneering automated mine shaft inspections, predictive performance analytics and enhanced miner safety. Its mission is to support workers, businesses and their environments. www.pointlaz.com

About i4 Capital Fund

i4 Capital Fund is a Canadian seed-stage venture capital fund focused on breakthrough technologies. Its core mission is to lead funding rounds that support exceptional entrepreneurs bringing disruptive, transformational innovations to market. With a strong focus on innovation, sustainability and deep tech, i4 Capital Fund offers strategic support and a broad business network to visionary founders shaping the future. www.i4capital.vc

About Fonds Impulsion

Fonds Impulsion is a venture capital fund that supports innovative, high-growth-potential startups at the pre-seed and seed stages. It invests between $250,000 and $2 million in early-stage rounds, with the ability to reinvest in subsequent financing rounds. Its mission is to accelerate the growth of Québec's young companies by providing structuring capital, tailored support and privileged access to a strategic network of committed partners. The fund is managed and administered by Investissement Québec and financed by the Government of Québec. www.investquebec.com

SOURCE Point Laz

Media Contact: Alexandre Grenier, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Point Laz, [email protected]