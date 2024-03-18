Plume Opens Office in Hyderabad, India

HYDERABAD, India and PALO ALTO, Calif., March 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- Plume®, the creator of the world's first SaaS experience platform for communications service providers (CSPs), has opened its first office in India located in Hyderabad.

Plume currently has more than 500 employees serving over 400 CSPs around the world. The new location is the first in India and the tenth office for Plume and will help to drive global expansion with communication service providers in the region and beyond. The new team will provide research and development across many technical disciplines including software engineering, data engineering, DevOps, and quality assurance (QA). Shrinivas Bairi, Vice President and Site Leader, will head the office. Bairi has previously held technology leadership positions at companies such as Intel and Qualcomm.

"At the end of last year we announced a partnership with telecom leader Reliance Jio to serve over 200 million homes across India. Opening an office in Hyderabad is part of our commitment to growing this relationship and further expanding our local market presence is key to our long term vision," said Plume's Chief Development Officer, Kiran Edara.

Edara added, "Additionally, we were attracted by the vibrant business landscape, rapidly growing startup ecosystem, and the highly educated and skilled talent pool. India has established itself as a center of excellence for software development, and the new Plume team will serve to drive global expansion for our customer base and our industry. Our colleagues here will be able to hit the ground running, joining with our current technology professionals to solve complex technical challenges at scale. We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead as we continue to innovate and to create significant value for our business."

The office in Hyderabad will serve as an extension for Plume's research and development teams, with a focus on software engineering roles across cloud, AI, web development, information security, and support.

Plume is still actively recruiting for the new office and a list of available opportunities can be found here: Plume Job Opportunities

About Plume

Plume® is the creator of the world's first SaaS experience platform for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and their subscribers, deployed in more than 60 million locations globally. As the only open and hardware-independent, cloud-controlled solution, Plume enables the rapid delivery of new services for smart homes, small businesses, and beyond, at massive scale. On the front end, Plume delivers self-optimizing, adaptive WiFi, cyber-security, access and parental controls, and more. CSPs get robust data- and AI-driven back-end applications for unprecedented visibility, insights, support, operations, and marketing. Plume leverages OpenSync®, an open-source framework that comes pre-integrated and supported on the leading silicon, CPE, and platform SDKs.

Visit plume.com , plume.com/homepass , plume.com/workpass , plume.com/uprise , and opensync.io .

Follow Plume on LinkedIn

Media Contact:

Matt Rosenberg

[email protected]

Plume, OpenSync, WorkPass, HomePass, Uprise, and Haystack are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Plume Design, Inc. Other company and product names are used for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Plume