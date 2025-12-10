Plume Joins Connectivity Standard Alliance as Participant Member To Help Shape the Future of Connected Experiences and Services in the Home

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Plume today announced it has joined the Connectivity Standards Alliance (Alliance) as a Participant Member. The Alliance, an organization of more than 860 Members dedicated to simplifying and harmonizing the Internet of Things (IoT) through global standards, provides Plume the opportunity to help build the future of connected experiences in the home and with Internet Service Providers (ISPs).

As the pioneer of OpenSync, Plume understands that standards help move industries forward while unlocking new innovations and experiences for customers and consumers. Just like Matter has transformed the smart home, Plume has an ambitious roadmap that leverages standards-based approaches to provide the best services to its customers and makes it easier and faster for them to get to market.

"Interoperability is core to how we build at Plume. The Alliance and its Members live by that mission by developing and promoting open standards like Matter and Zigbee," said Chris Griffiths, Plume CTO. "We are committed to increasing the level of standardization across the industry through our participation in the Alliance and other standards bodies. We look forward to contributing our expertise from working with hundreds of service providers to power better and more reliable experiences in the home while helping them achieve their business objectives."

"We're excited to welcome Plume as our newest Participant Member. We look forward to their contributions to help build a strong foundation for the deployment of smart home services," explains Tobin Richardson, Alliance President and CEO. "Plume's leadership and innovation with OpenSync and deep relationships with service providers around the world put them in a great position to help drive new features and use cases that help grow the Matter ecosystem and provide value to ISPs and their subscribers."

As a Participant Member, Plume will actively engage in Alliance Working Groups that touch service provider offerings in the home, from the routers and gateways to security, to easy set-up and commissioning and reliable, managed connectivity. The company is eager to collaborate with industry peers across the ISP and smart home value chain to solve critical challenges, unlock innovation, and drive business value.

In addition to the Alliance, Plume recently joined the RDK Community , prpl Foundation , and Wireless Broadband Association , and elevated its membership tier with the Wi-Fi Alliance .

The company is going beyond just integration with routers and gateways for its industry-leading and intelligent cloud platform. It aims to be an active participant in the evolution of these technologies and standards, sharing its deep understanding of service provider needs and making technical contributions for the benefit of the industry. It wants to ensure that ecosystems interoperate leveraging standards, and provide the best services, including the best and most reliable WiFi, to power connected experiences in the home.

Plume is also making it easier for its service provider customers with more options in how to deploy. Customers can choose their preferred hardware and Plume will supply the turnkey integrated and fully certified hardware and software stack to support them. The company recently stood up and staffed a new Integration Engineering Team to support this strategy. All new features and capabilities that Plume introduces will also be more easily integrated into the technology stack for faster time to market. The company is already working on new products and solutions that integrate with RDK-B, prplMesh and prplOS, and OpenWRT, with the first customer deployments to be announced soon.

About Plume

Plume created the first managed Wi-Fi platform for Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in 2016 and continues to lead today with a best-in-class solution for cloud-managed Wi-Fi, security, and experience. With almost half a billion devices connected to its platform, Plume is a trusted technology partner for more than 400 ISPs around the world, helping them deliver better Wi-Fi experiences and services for subscribers while streamlining their own operations and support systems. Plume leverages OpenSync®, an open-source framework that comes pre-integrated and supported on the leading silicon, CPE, and platform SDKs, and supports leading industry standards like RDK-B and prplWave. This approach allows Plume to offer turnkey and modular solutions, giving ISPs ultimate flexibility, while enabling simpler and faster deployments. Plume is providing ISPs an intelligence and innovation edge to stay competitive and adapt to the changing needs of subscribers and the market. Discover more about how Plume is empowering ISPs by visiting https://www.plume.com.



About Connectivity Standards Alliance

The Connectivity Standards Alliance is the foundation and future of the Internet of Things (IoT). Established in 2002, its wide-ranging global membership collaborates to create and evolve universal open standards for the products transforming the way we live, work, and play. With its Members' deep and diverse expertise, robust certification programs, and a full suite of open IoT solutions, the Alliance is leading the movement toward a more intuitive, imaginative, and useful world.



The Connectivity Standards Alliance Board of Directors is comprised of executives from Allegion, Amazon, Apple, ASSA ABLOY, Bosch, CableLabs, Comcast, Espressif, Eve by ABB, Fortune Brands, Google, Haier, Huawei, IKEA, Infineon Technologies AG, LEEDARSON, Legrand, LG Electronics, Lutron Electronics, Midea, Nordic Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, OPPO, Resideo Technologies, Samsung Electronics, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Signify (Philips Hue and WiZ), Silicon Labs, Somfy, STMicroelectronics, Tuya, and Verizon.

Learn more about the Alliance at csa-iot.org, and follow CSA on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

