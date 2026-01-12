Plume Acquires Sweepr to Deliver AI-Orchestrated Customer Experience Platform to ISPs Globally

Combined platform turns real-time network intelligence into guided and automated actions across every support channel – increasing digital engagement, reducing calls and truck rolls, lowering cost-to-serve, and improving subscriber confidence



PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- Plume Design, Inc. ("Plume"), the leader in intelligent services for ISPs serving connected homes and small businesses, today announced the acquisition of Sweepr, an AI-powered customer-care orchestration platform built for service providers. Sweepr processed more than 1 million customer interactions in 2025, helping operators deliver outstanding digital care experience to subscribers.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Sweepr helps telecom operators deliver personalized support journeys that increase digital engagement, reduce call center costs, and improve customer satisfaction across use cases such as onboarding, technical support, and billing.

The acquisition brings together two complementary strengths: Plume's real-time, device-level network intelligence and Sweepr's AI-native, no-code orchestration engine that connects into the systems providers already rely on. The combined platform helps ISPs move from seeing an issue to solving it faster,often without a call. Using real-time home network context, AI recommends the next best action, guides agents and subscribers, and safely automates resolution.

"With Sweepr, we're connecting AI to the moments that matter, like when a subscriber needs help," said Dan Herscovici, President and CEO of Plume. "By combining Sweepr's care orchestration with unmatched visibility across Plume's global dataset, we're turning network intelligence into action at scale. This is a landmark shift in how providers reduce costs, improve reliability, and build trust that drives long-term subscriber value."

AI that improves with real-world signal and outcomes

Plume's cloud platform connects nearly half a billion devices, creating an unmatched foundation of real-world network and device telemetry across diverse home environments. By combining that intelligence with Sweepr's orchestration and interaction data, the platform continuously improves which actions work best in specific scenarios so providers can deploy proven workflows faster and refine them based on measurable results.

What the combined platform delivers for ISP operators

The combined offering unifies intelligence, automation, and care into one platform that can be deployed quickly and integrated deeply. Key capabilities include:

AI-guided diagnosis and resolution grounded in live in-home context -- Detects issues, identifies likely root causes, and triggers the right workflow using real-time network and device signals.





-- Detects issues, identifies likely root causes, and triggers the right workflow using real-time network and device signals. Context that follows the subscriber across every channel -- Delivers true omni-channel experiences across app, web, IVR, chat, socials and live agents, without making the subscriber repeat information.





-- Delivers true omni-channel experiences across app, web, IVR, chat, socials and live agents, without making the subscriber repeat information. Lower cost-to-serve through higher digital containment and faster agent resolution -- Uses guided flows, dynamic knowledge, and recommends next best actions to reduce escalations, shorten handle time, and avoid unnecessary truck rolls.





-- Uses guided flows, dynamic knowledge, and recommends next best actions to reduce escalations, shorten handle time, and avoid unnecessary truck rolls. Proactive care and prevention -- Spots degrading in-home conditions early and solves or mitigates issues before the subscriber experiences a problem.





-- Spots degrading in-home conditions early and solves or mitigates issues before the subscriber experiences a problem. Fast time-to-value -- Leverages no-code journey design, pre-built use cases, and integrations with existing OSS/BSS, CRM, IVR, CCaaS, and related operational systems.

"In customer care, context is everything," said Alan Coleman, Co-Founder of Sweepr. "Sweepr adds context to every interaction -- who the subscriber is, what equipment they have, what's happening in the home right now, and what's already been tried -- so providers can solve the right problem the first time. Bringing that context together with Plume's real-time network intelligence means fewer repeat calls, fewer truck rolls, and support journeys that feel clear and consistent for subscribers."

Standalone Sweepr offering continues and expands to Plume customers

Sweepr will continue to be offered as a standalone platform, with ongoing support and continuity for existing customers. It will also be commercially available to Plume customers globally, extending its orchestration capabilities alongside Plume's network intelligence. Together, the combined platform will enable providers to identify monetization opportunities by using real-time context and behavior to proactively engage subscribers with relevant offers.

Leadership and integration

Alan Coleman joins Plume as Chief Product Officer, leading combined product strategy and roadmap execution across the integrated platform. Before Sweepr, Coleman and Co-Founder Jim Hannon founded Brite:Bill, which was acquired by Amdocs in 2016. Hannon joins Plume as Chief Architect, focusing on technology and execution across the combined customer experience and orchestration roadmap. Coleman and Hannon bring deep telecom and broadband software experience and will work alongside Plume's leadership team to accelerate outcomes for their service provider customers.

About Plume

Plume created the first managed Wi-Fi platform for Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in 2016 and continues to lead today with a best-in-class solution for cloud-managed Wi-Fi, security, and experience. With almost half a billion devices connected to its platform, Plume is a trusted technology partner for more than 400 ISPs around the world, helping them deliver better Wi-Fi experiences and services for subscribers while streamlining their own operations and support systems. Plume leverages OpenSync®, an open-source framework that comes pre-integrated and supported on the leading silicon, CPE, and platform SDKs, and supports leading industry standards like RDK-B and prplWave. This approach allows Plume to offer turnkey and modular solutions, giving ISPs ultimate flexibility, while enabling simpler and faster deployments. Plume is providing ISPs an intelligence and innovation edge to stay competitive and adapt to the changing needs of subscribers and the market. Discover more about how Plume is empowering ISPs by visiting https://www.plume.com.

About Sweepr

Sweepr is an AI-powered journey orchestration platform built for telecom and broadband providers. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Dublin, Sweepr enables operators to design, govern, and automate highly contextual digital support journeys across self-service and assisted channels. Using a no-code platform, Sweepr integrates with existing operator OSS/BSS, CRM, and customer experience systems to observe real-time customer context and behavior and apply dynamic decisioning logic. This allows providers to deliver personalised experiences across onboarding, technical support, and billing while improving digital containment and reducing cost-to-serve. Sweepr also provides advanced analytics and insight into journey performance, helping business and operations teams continuously optimize support workflows, improve resolution outcomes, and drive operational efficiency.

