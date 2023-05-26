Plaza Retail REIT Announces the Election of its Board of Trustees

FREDERICTON, NB, May 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT ("Plaza") (TSX: PLZ.UN) is pleased to announce that all of the trustee nominees proposed for election in its management information circular dated April 12, 2023 were elected at Plaza's annual meeting of unitholders held virtually on May 25, 2023 (the "Meeting"). The detailed results of the votes are as follows:

Candidate



Votes For



% For



Votes

Withheld % Withheld Earl Brewer 41,703,135 99.63 % 156,355 0.37 % Stephen Johnson 40,874,443 97.65 % 985,047 2.35 % Jane Marshall 41,706,508 99.63 % 152,982 0.37 % Doug McGregor 41,738,771 99.71 % 120,719 0.29 % Lynda Savoie 41,704,452 99.63 % 155,038 0.37 % Susan Taves 41,700,401 99.62 % 159,089 0.38 % Michael Zakuta 41,743,653 99.72 % 115,837 0.28 %



Voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

ABOUT PLAZA

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at March 31, 2023 includes interests in 246 properties totaling approximately 8.8 million square feet across Canada, as well as additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants, with a focus on the essential needs, value and convenience market segments. For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca.

For further information: Michael Zakuta, President & Chief Executive Officer; Jim Drake, Chief Financial Officer, Plaza Retail REIT Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 514.919.5041, Tel: 902.483.4064