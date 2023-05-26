Plaza Retail REIT Announces the Election of its Board of Trustees

News provided by

Plaza Retail REIT

26 May, 2023, 14:30 ET

FREDERICTON, NB, May 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT ("Plaza") (TSX: PLZ.UN) is pleased to announce that all of the trustee nominees proposed for election in its management information circular dated April 12, 2023 were elected at Plaza's annual meeting of unitholders held virtually on May 25, 2023 (the "Meeting").   The detailed results of the votes are as follows:  

Candidate

Votes For

% For

Votes
Withheld

% Withheld

Earl Brewer

41,703,135

99.63 %

156,355

0.37 %

Stephen Johnson

40,874,443

97.65 %

985,047

2.35 %

Jane Marshall

41,706,508

99.63 %

152,982

0.37 %

Doug McGregor

41,738,771

99.71 %

120,719

0.29 %

Lynda Savoie

41,704,452

99.63 %

155,038

0.37 %

Susan Taves

41,700,401

99.62 %

159,089

0.38 %

Michael Zakuta

41,743,653

99.72 %

115,837

0.28 %


Voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT PLAZA

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at  March 31, 2023 includes interests in 246 properties totaling approximately 8.8 million square feet across Canada, as well as additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants, with a focus on the essential needs, value and convenience market segments. For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca.

SOURCE Plaza Retail REIT

For further information: Michael Zakuta, President & Chief Executive Officer; Jim Drake, Chief Financial Officer, Plaza Retail REIT Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 514.919.5041, Tel: 902.483.4064

Organization Profile

Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza Retail REIT is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, with total assets of +/- $1.0 billion. Plaza's properties include a mix of strip plazas, stand-alone small box retail outlets and enclosed shopping centres,...