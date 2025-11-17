Plaza Retail REIT Announces November 2025 Distribution

FREDERICTON, NB, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT ("Plaza") (TSX: PLZ.UN) today announced its November 2025 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.02333 per unit ($0.28 annualized). The November distribution will be payable on December 15, 2025 to unitholders of record as at November 28, 2025.

ABOUT PLAZA

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2025 includes interests in 197 properties totaling approximately 8.8 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants with a focus on the essential needs, value and convenience market segments. For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca.

Jason Parravano, President & Chief Executive Officer, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 514.268.8615; Jim Drake, Chief Financial Officer, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 902.483.4064