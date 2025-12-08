QUEBEC, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Playground Canada a trusted Canadian creator of unique playground set for more than 16 years, is announcing a series of enhanced business practices designed to exceed industry standards in safety, quality, and post-installation support.

With growing demand for safe, durable, and inspiring play environments, the company is strengthening its commitment to excellence and clarifying the important role of standards and certifications in the Canadian playground industry.

Clarifying Play Standards and Certifications

Playground standards and certifications in Canada are often misunderstood. In Canada, the CSA-Z614 standard and IPEMA certifications--which govern the safety of outdoor play areas and equipment--are not mandatory by authorities. They are voluntary, which can often lead to misunderstandings about their scope and requirements.

Playground Canada wishes to clarify two key points:

CSA-Z614 and IPEMA certifications are not mandatory, but they remain widely recognized benchmarks to ensure safe, compliant, and well-designed play environments.

Both the play structure and the playground surface must be inspected by an accredited specialist for anyone wishing to meet these standards. This evaluation covers six essential aspects required to ensure full compliance of the play area, including the structure itself:

Safe design of the equipment Quality and performance of impact-attenuating surfacing Respect of required clearance and safety zones Proper installation following the manufacturer's specifications Appropriate signage and clear rules of use Regular inspection and ongoing maintenance

Only modules manufactured in IPEMA-certified facilities -- even when not required

As part of its strengthened commitment to safety, Playground Canada will now sell exclusively play structures manufactured in IPEMA-certified facilities.

This decision applies even when certification is not required by regulation, reflecting the company's proactive leadership in promoting safe play environments across Canada.

Encouraging Independent Playground Inspections

To ensure the highest level of safety, the company will actively encourage clients to have their playground area inspected by an independent, accredited professional at the time of purchase.

Although this step is optional but recommended and may involve certain costs for the client, it remains an important assurance of safety and peace of mind.

A Structured After-Sales Service Made for Growth

With the company's rapid expansion across Canada, Playground Canada is implementing a formalized after-sales service to better support clients following installation.

This service will help assess needs, plan maintenance, and ensure that installations continue to meet the company's high standards over time.

About Playground Canada

Playground Canada is a Canadian company specializing in the distribution, and installation of high-quality, safety-certified playground structures. With more than 16 years of expertise, the company is recognized for building play environments that inspire creativity, promote child development, and meet the highest standards of quality and safety.

More information: www.playgroundcanada.com

