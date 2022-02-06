QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honourable J. Michel Doyon, Lieutenant Governor of Quebec, and his wife, Ms. Pauline Théberge, would like to mark the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's accession to the throne.

Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary acceded to the throne in 1952 at the age of 25. She thus became the sovereign of the seven independent states of the Commonwealth, including Canada. The year 2022 marks the 70th anniversary of her accession. The Queen has ruled for longer than any other Monarch in British history.

"During her reign, Her Majesty has demonstrated dedication, resilience and a strong sense of duty. I commend this woman for her many sacrifices and her selflessness. It is with gratitude that I highlight her Platinum Jubilee today," said the Lieutenant Governor of Quebec.

SOURCE Cabinet du lieutenant-gouverneur

For further information: SOURCE : Marie-Claude Lamarre, Communication Advisor, Office of the Lieutenant Governor, 418 643-5385, ext 5010, [email protected], www.lieutenant-gouverneur.qc.ca