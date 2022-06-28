PLATEAU ENERGY METALS INC., ALEXANDER FRANCIS CUTHBERT HOLMES and PHILIP NEVILLE GIBBS, File No. 2021-16

TORONTO, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Take notice of the following merits hearing date changes in the above named matter:

the merits hearing days scheduled on October 20 and 21, 2022 are vacated; and the merits hearing shall commence on October 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. , and continue on October 14 , 17, 18, 19, 24, 26, 27, 28, 31, 2022, November 1 , 2, 2022 and January 11 and 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. on each day.

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]