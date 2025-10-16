Plata Latina Announces Shareholder Approval for the Acquisition of the Zonia Project and Concurrent Financing

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Plata Latina Minerals Corporation (TSXV: PLA) ("Plata Latina" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Plata Latina shareholders have approved the resolutions put forth at the special meeting of shareholders held on October 16, 2023 (the "Plata Latina Meeting") in relation to the previously announced transaction between Plata Latina and World Copper Ltd. ("World Copper") pursuant to which Plata Latina will acquire the Zonia Copper Project in Arizona from World Copper (the "Transaction").

In addition, Plata Latina is pleased to announce that shareholders of World Copper have approved the Transaction at the special meeting of World Copper shareholders held on October 16, 2025.

At the Plata Latina Meeting:

(a) the ordinary resolution approving the non-brokered private placement of up to 200,000,000 units consisting of one common share of Plata Latina ("Plata Latina Share") and one-half of one warrant to acquire one Plata Latina Share, at a subscription price of C$0.10 per unit, including the issuance of a maximum of 85,000,000 units to current insiders of the Company and their joint actors (the "Concurrent Financing"), was approved by 99.76% of the votes cast by shareholders at the Plata Latina Meeting and 99.49% of the votes cast by shareholders at the Plata Latina Meeting, excluding those required to be excluded under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions;



(b) the ordinary resolution approving the issuance of options to purchase Plata Latina Shares to the holders of certain specified World Copper options in exchange for such options pursuant to the Transaction (the "Replacement Option Issuance") was approved by 99.76% of the votes cast by shareholders at the Plata Latina Meeting and 99.76% of the votes cast by shareholders at the Plata Latina Meeting, excluding those required to be excluded by the rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange;



(c) the special resolution approving the change in Plata Latina's corporate name to "Edge Copper Corporation" or such other name as the board of directors of Plata Latina may in its sole discretion determine, subject to regulatory approval (the "Name Change"), was approved by 100.00% of the votes cast by shareholders at the Plata Latina Meeting; and



(d) the special resolution approving the consolidation of all of the issued and outstanding Plata Latina Shares on the basis of up to three pre-consolidation Plata Latina Shares for one post-consolidation Plata Latina Share, with any fractional Plata Latina Share resulting from the Consolidation rounded down to the nearest whole number (the "Share Consolidation"), was approved by 99.21% of the votes cast by shareholders at the Plata Latina Meeting.

Transaction Update

Assuming all remaining conditions set out in the arrangement agreement between Plata Latina and World Copper dated July 22, 2025 are either satisfied or waived, including receipt of court approval and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, Plata Latina expects that the closing date of the Transaction and the Concurrent Financing will occur in late October, 2025.

The Name Change and the Share Consolidation are also subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, however, closing of the Transaction and the Concurrent Financing is not conditional on the completion of the Name Change or the Share Consolidation. Plata Latina anticipates implementing the Name Change and the Share Consolidation immediately following closing of the Transaction and the Concurrent Financing.

Complete details on the Transaction, Concurrent Financing, Replacement Option Issuance, Name Change and Share Consolidation are included in the Joint Management Information Circular of Plata Latina and World Copper dated September 12, 2025 (the "Joint Circular"), filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Plata Latina Minerals Corporation

Plata Latina Minerals Corporation is a growth-focused company that explores strategic opportunities within the mining industry. Led by a highly experienced team with a proven track record in identifying, optimizing, and growing businesses, Plata Latina aims to create long-term value through acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic transactions. With a strong cash balance and a 2% NSR, Plata Latina is actively evaluating opportunities.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on current expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations about future events as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: the closing of the Transaction and Concurrent Financing, including the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to closing; receipt of court approval and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange in respect of the Transaction, the Concurrent Financing, the Replacement Option Issuance, the Name Change and the Share Consolidation, as applicable; and information with respect to the timing and completion of the Transaction, the Concurrent Financing, the Replacement Option Issuance, the Name Change and the Share Consolidation and the expected outcomes of completion thereof, including their anticipated benefits to Plata Latina shareholders. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipates" "appears", "believes", "expects" "will", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Plata Latina to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of Plata Latina that the Transaction will be completed in accordance with the arrangement agreement dated July 22, 2025 between Plata Latina and World Copper, that all required regulatory consents (including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange) and court and shareholder approvals will be obtained and all other conditions to completion of the Transaction and the Concurrent Financing will be satisfied or waived, risks associated with required regulatory approvals, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Joint Circular and Plata Latina's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024, each available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Plata Latina cautions that the foregoing list of material factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. Although Plata Latina has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Plata Latina does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Joint Circular, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of Plata Latina should be considered highly speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Transaction or the Concurrent Financing and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information regarding Plata Latina, please contact: Patricia Fong, Chief Financial Officer, Telephone: +1 800 933 9925, Email: [email protected]