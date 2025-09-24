Plata Latina Announces Receipt of Interim Order by World Copper and Mailing of Meeting Materials for Acquisition of the Zonia Copper Project

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Plata Latina Minerals Corporation (TSXV: PLA) ("Plata Latina" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that World Copper Ltd. ("World Copper") has been granted an interim order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia authorizing various matters, including the holding of a special meeting of World Copper shareholders to consider the previously announced transaction between Plata Latina and World Copper, pursuant to which Plata Latina will acquire the Zonia Copper Project in Arizona from World Copper (the "Transaction"), and the mailing of the joint management information circular of Plata Latina and World Copper (the "Joint Circular").

As described in the Joint Circular, Plata Latina will be holding a special meeting of Plata Latina shareholders (the "Plata Latina Meeting") to seek approval for:

(a) the non-brokered private placement of up to 200,000,000 units consisting of one common share of Plata Latina ("Plata Latina Share") and one-half of one warrant to acquire one Plata Latina Share, at a subscription price of C$0.10 per unit, including the issuance of a maximum of 85,000,000 units to current insiders of the Company and their joint actors (the "Concurrent Financing");

(b) the issuance of options to purchase Plata Latina Shares to the holders of certain specified World Copper options in exchange for such options pursuant to the Transaction (the "Replacement Option Issuance");

(c) the change in Plata Latina's corporate name to "Edge Copper Corporation" or such other name as the board of directors of Plata Latina may in its sole discretion determine (subject to regulatory approval) (the "Name Change"); and

(d) the consolidation of all of the issued and outstanding Plata Latina Shares on the basis of up to three pre-consolidation Plata Latina Shares for one post-consolidation Plata Latina Share (the "Share Consolidation").

The Plata Latina Meeting will be held on October 16, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. (Vancouver time) at 700 – 401 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6B 5A1. Plata Latina shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 26, 2025 are eligible to vote.

The Concurrent Financing is subject to the approval of a majority of the votes cast by Plata Latina shareholders at the Plata Latina Meeting, excluding votes cast by persons required to be excluded under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. In addition to disinterested shareholder approval, the completion of the Concurrent Financing is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the substantially concurrent closing of the Transaction.

The Replacement Option Issuance must be approved by a simple majority of the votes cast by Plata Latina shareholders at the Plata Latina Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof, excluding the votes cast by persons required to be excluded by the rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Name Change and the Share Consolidation are subject to, among other conditions, the approval of two-thirds of the votes cast by Plata Latina shareholders at the Plata Latina Meeting and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Plata Latina anticipates implementing the Name Change and the Share Consolidation immediately following closing of the Transaction and the Concurrent Financing. All references in this news release to Plata Latina Shares refer to Plata Latina Shares on a pre-Share Consolidation basis. Closing of the Transaction and the Concurrent Financing is not conditional on the completion of the Name Change or the Share Consolidation.

The Board of Directors of Plata Latina has unanimously recommended that Plata Latina shareholders vote FOR the Concurrent Financing, Replacement Option Issuance, Name Change and Share Consolidation. Directors and officers and certain shareholders of Plata Latina, holding approximately 43% of the outstanding Plata Latina Shares, have entered into a voting and support agreement with World Copper pursuant to which they have agreed to vote their Plata Latina Shares in favour of the Concurrent Financing, Replacement Option Issuance, Name Change and Share Consolidation.

The Joint Circular is being mailed today to Plata Latina shareholders and will be available under Plata Latina's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Plata Latina shareholders are encouraged to read the Joint Circular in detail. Your vote is important. Please vote today.

In addition to shareholder and court approvals, the completion of the Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and completion of the Concurrent Financing. Subject to the satisfaction of these conditions, the Transaction and the Concurrent Financing are expected to close in October 2025.

About Plata Latina Minerals Corporation

Plata Latina Minerals Corporation is a growth-focused company that explores strategic opportunities within the mining industry. Led by a highly experienced team with a proven track record in identifying, optimizing, and growing businesses, Plata Latina aims to create long-term value through acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic transactions. With a strong cash balance and a 2% NSR, Plata Latina is actively evaluating opportunities.

Further Information

For further information regarding Plata Latina, please contact:

Patricia Fong

Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: +1 800 933 9925

Email: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on current expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations about future events as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: approval by Plata Latina shareholders of the Concurrent Financing, the Replacement Option Issuance, the Name Change and the Share Consolidation; information with respect to the structure, timing and completion of the Transaction, the Concurrent Financing, the Replacement Option Issuance, the Name Change and the Share Consolidation and the expected outcomes of completion thereof, including their anticipated benefits to Plata Latina shareholders; the timing for the Plata Latina Meeting; and the closing of the Transaction and Concurrent Financing. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipates" "appears", "believes", "expects" "will", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Plata Latina to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of Plata Latina that the Transaction will be completed in accordance with the arrangement agreement dated July 22, 2025 between Plata Latina and World Copper, that all required regulatory consents (including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange) and court and shareholder approvals will be obtained and all other conditions to completion of the Transaction and the Concurrent Financing will be satisfied or waived, risks associated with required regulatory approvals, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Joint Circular and Plata Latina's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024, each available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Plata Latina cautions that the foregoing list of material factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. Although Plata Latina has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Plata Latina does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSX Venture Exchange acceptance and disinterested shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Joint Circular, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of Plata Latina should be considered highly speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Transaction or the Concurrent Financing and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

