SAINT-ROCH-DE-L'ACHIGAN, QC, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - There is no path to net-zero emissions that does not involve Canada's forests. Planting trees is a natural climate solution that removes and stores carbon from the atmosphere while providing other benefits such as better air and water quality, particularly in urban settings, supporting biodiversity and decreasing the risk of wildland fire in rural communities. It also provides spaces for recreational opportunities that improve our quality of life and connection to nature.

Today, Marc G. Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, announced $3,353,700 to Groupe Ramo Inc. in support of the Government of Canada's plan to plant two billion trees over 10 years. This project will see 1,600,000 trees planted at Groupe Ramo's facility in the Saint-Roch-de-l'Achigan region. This funding will facilitate the expansion of Ramo's operations and will support tree planting on marginal lands such as abandoned mines, gravel pits, and landfill sites.

The Two Billion Trees program continues the Government of Canada's existing efforts to advance tree planting as an important part of the solution to climate change. Canada's plan to plant two billion trees is projected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 12 megatonnes annually by 2050. It will create up to 4,300 green jobs.

With the help of dedicated organizations across the country, we are growing healthy, vibrant and sustainably managed forests, leaving behind a green legacy for future generations.

Natural Resources Canada is implementing this plan with support from Environment and Climate Change Canada and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada. Planting two billion trees represents a 40 percent annual increase in the number of trees planted in Canada and will see trees planted in both urban and rural areas across the country. In 10 years, the new trees will cover more than 1.1 million hectares, an area twice the size of Prince Edward Island.

Quotes

"Tree planting is good for the environment and local communities. These trees will result in increased biodiversity, more resilient communities and more green jobs, benefiting the people of Lanaudière now and into the future. I am beyond excited to contribute to planting one tree at a time toward the Government of Canada's ultimate goal of two billion by 2030."

Marc G. Serré

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources

"Planting two billion trees is more than a plan for climate action. It's a plan for creating thousands of good, green jobs. We're rolling out tree-planting projects right across the country. Planting trees gets us to net zero."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"Thanks to Ramo's project supported by Two Billion Trees, willow plantations are becoming a go-to solution for reclaiming mine sites, landfills and the recovery of marginal lands. Willow offer tremendous benefits, capturing six to eight times more carbon than any traditional species."

Francis Allard

President and co-founder, Ramo

Quick facts

The Government of Canada has committed up to $3.2 billion over 10 years, starting in 2021–22, to deliver on this commitment.

has committed up to over 10 years, starting in 2021–22, to deliver on this commitment. This is part of a broader Government of Canada approach to embrace the power of nature, recently announced as part of Canada's strengthened climate plan, A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy .

approach to embrace the power of nature, recently announced as part of strengthened climate plan, The government has established an advisory committee of experts on nature-based climate solutions to advise on program delivery to maximize emission reductions and deliver on key biodiversity and human well-being co-benefits to improve the quality of life for Canadians.

