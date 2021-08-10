PETERBOROUGH, ON, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - There is no path to net-zero emissions that does not involve Canada's forests. Planting trees is a natural climate solution that removes and stores carbon from the atmosphere while providing other benefits such as better air and water quality, particularly in urban settings, supporting biodiversity and decreasing the risk of wildland fire in rural communities. It also provides spaces for recreational opportunities that improve our quality of life and connection to nature.

Today, Maryam Monsef, Minister of Rural Economic Development and for Women and Gender Equality and Member of Parliament for Peterborough–Kawartha, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, announced $232,325 to ALUS Canada in support of the Government of Canada's plan to plant two billion trees over 10 years. This project will see 82,700 trees planted in eight rural communities across Ontario, establishing 79.4 hectares of diverse native forest on marginal or environmentally sensitive parcels of farmland in ALUS community programs. Planting these trees will engage local communities directly in the fight against climate change, create habitat for wildlife including pollinators and improve soil health on agricultural lands.

The Two Billion Trees program continues the Government of Canada's existing efforts to advance tree planting as an important part of the solution to climate change. Canada's plan to plant two billion trees is projected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 12 megatonnes annually by 2050. It will create up to 4,300 green jobs.

With the help of dedicated organizations across the country, we are growing healthy, vibrant and sustainably managed forests, leaving behind a green legacy for future generations.

Natural Resources Canada is implementing this plan with support from Environment and Climate Change Canada and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada. Planting two billion trees represents a 40 percent annual increase in the number of trees planted in Canada and will see trees planted in both urban and rural areas across the country. In 10 years, the new trees will cover more than 1.1 million hectares, an area twice the size of Prince Edward Island.

Quotes

"I am pleased to join ALUS Canada to announce $232,325 to help plant 82,700 trees across eight rural communities in Ontario. Planting these trees will engage local communities directly in the fight against climate change, create habitat for wildlife including pollinators, improve soil health on agricultural lands, create good clean jobs and fight pollution as we continue down the path of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050."

Maryam Monsef

Minister of Rural Economic Development and for Women and Gender Equality

Member of Parliament, Peterborough–Kawartha

"Planting two billion trees is more than a plan for climate action. It's a plan for creating thousands of good, green jobs. We're rolling out tree-planting projects right across the country. Planting trees gets us to net zero."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"The Two Billion Trees program will allow ALUS and Canadian farmers to ramp up our ability to provide climate solutions. The trees planted will create more resilient landscapes, but also more resilient communities through support for farmers and job opportunities. Turning the tide on climate change requires all hands-on-deck – or in this case in the dirt planting trees. We are very thankful to be amongst the first cohort of fund recipients."

Lara Ellis,

Senior Vice-President Policy and Partnerships, ALUS

Quick facts

The Government of Canada has committed up to $3.2 billion over 10 years, starting in 2021–22, to deliver on this commitment.





has committed up to over 10 years, starting in 2021–22, to deliver on this commitment. This is part of a broader Government of Canada approach to embrace the power of nature, recently announced as part of Canada's strengthened climate plan, A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy .





approach to embrace the power of nature, recently announced as part of strengthened climate plan, The government has established an advisory committee of experts on nature-based climate solutions to advise on program delivery to maximize emission reductions and deliver on key biodiversity and human well-being co-benefits to improve the quality of life for Canadians.

