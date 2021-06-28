Taking care of Canada's forests and protected places plays a key role in the fight against climate change.

CAVENDISH, PE, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - To clean the air, fight climate change, make our communities more resilient and protect biodiversity, Parks Canada is mobilizing to plant 150,000 trees in 2021 in up to 18 national parks from coast to coast.

On June 24, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veteran Affairs and Member of Parliament for Cardigan, joined Hailey Paynter, Resource Conservation Officer for Parks Canada PEI Field Unit in PEI National Park at Cavendish to announce that 6,000 trees will be planted in Prince Edward Island National Park this year.