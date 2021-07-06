Planting in Kejimkujik NPNHS Underway as Part of Canada's Two Billion Tree Commitment Français
Jul 06, 2021, 12:00 ET
Taking care of Canada's forests and protected places plays a key role in the fight against climate change.
MAITLAND BRIDGE, NS, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - To clean the air, fight climate change, make our communities more resilient and protect biodiversity, Parks Canada is mobilizing to plant 150,000 trees in 2021 in up to 18 national parks from coast to coast.
Today, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for South Shore—St. Margaret's, announced that 2,000 trees will be planted in Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site this year.
These trees will be planted as part of the Government of Canada's commitment to plant two billion trees, which is projected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 12 megatonnes annually by 2050, as well as create up to 4,300 jobs.
