Taking care of Canada's forests and protected places plays a key role in the fight against climate change.

MAITLAND BRIDGE, NS, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - To clean the air, fight climate change, make our communities more resilient and protect biodiversity, Parks Canada is mobilizing to plant 150,000 trees in 2021 in up to 18 national parks from coast to coast.

Today, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for South Shore—St. Margaret's, announced that 2,000 trees will be planted in Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site this year.