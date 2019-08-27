Plant-based protein leader Greenleaf Foods, SPC, names Adam Grogan Chief Operating Officer

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Plant-based protein leader Greenleaf Foods, SPC, today named Adam Grogan Chief Operating Officer effective September 9, 2019. Grogan currently serves as Senior Vice President of Marketing, Innovation, Research and Development at Greenleaf's Toronto-based parent company Maple Leaf Foods, Inc. (TSX: MFI) where he has distinguished himself as an expert brand marketer, innovator and scaled operational leader.

The appointment comes at a time when Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is focused on growing its plant-based protein business and building North America's largest plant-based protein facility in Shelbyville, Indiana, to meet demand for its innovative products.

"Adam brings tremendous commercial expertise, strong operational experience and leadership to this new role. And, his technological knowledge and capabilities will be invaluable to Greenleaf at this critical juncture in our rapidly growing business," said Dan Curtin, President of Greenleaf Foods, SPC. "Adam's passion and ability to deliver breakthrough innovation and his alignment to our purpose driven mission will also enable us to serve our customers well as they seek delicious and nutritious options both nationally and globally. I look forward to partnering with Adam as we focus on growing and rapidly expanding our Lightlife and Field Roast businesses."

During his 20 years at Maple Leaf Foods, Grogan has proven himself in key business functions, including supply chain management, category management, brand marketing and customer business development. Prior to his current role, he was Vice President and General Manager, Retail Sales for Maple Leaf Consumer Foods, where he was responsible for leading the Company's cross-functional retail selling and customer business development efforts in Canada and the U.S. for Maple Leaf's portfolio of retail branded and private label products.

Grogan holds an Honors Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Wilfrid Laurier University and a Master of Business Administration from York University's Schulich School of Business. In 2013, he won the Generation Next Award, which recognizes leaders under the age of 40 for Outstanding Innovation and Contribution to the Canadian Grocery Industry.

A search for Grogan's successor at Maple Leaf Foods is now under way.

About Greenleaf Foods, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC is committed to shaping the future of plant-based foods. Established in 2018, the Company's portfolio of leading plant-based protein brands includes Lightlife® and Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™. The Company is headquartered in Chicago, and is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods is a producer of food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife™, Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™ and Swift®. Maple Leaf employs approximately 12,500 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

