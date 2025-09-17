MOOSE JAW, SK, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State (Rural Development), James Murdoch, Mayor of Moose Jaw, and Josipa Petrunic, President and CEO of the Canadian Urban Transit Research and Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC), announced a combined investment of $152,180 for the development of a strategy to transition to zero emission transit technology in Moose Jaw.

This investment will aid the City of Moose Jaw in identifying the economic, technological, and environmental considerations associated with fleet electrification, and will help identify barriers and plan appropriately.

Quotes

"Zero-emission buses mean cleaner air, less noise, and a more reliable transit system for the city of Moose Jaw. Our federal government is proud to partner with Moose Jaw and CUTRIC to support this project. Together, we're making sure the city is ready for the future and building a community that works better for everyone."

The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State (Rural Development)

"On behalf of Moose Jaw City Council we thank the Government of Canada for this significant investment. The zero-emission transit strategy will be a vital step forward in shaping the future of transit in Moose Jaw."

James Murdock, Mayor of Moose Jaw

"This investment marks the start of a new chapter for public transit in the City of Moose Jaw. With the support of the Government of Canada, we can move faster toward cleaner and more innovative transportation options."

Josipa Petrunic, President and CEO of the Canadian Urban Transit Research and Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC)

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada is contributing $121,744 to this project through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF) and the City of Moose Jaw is contributing $30,436 .

is contributing to this project through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF) and the is contributing . The ZETF helps communities transition to zero emission transit and school buses to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Through an agreement with CUTRIC, the Government of Canada is investing $10 million over five years to help transit bus operators to complete planning work and increase their level of readiness to transition to zero emission bus fleets.

is investing over five years to help transit bus operators to complete planning work and increase their level of readiness to transition to zero emission bus fleets. CUTRIC's mission is to support the commercialization of technologies through industry-led collaborative research, development, demonstration, and integration projects that bring innovative design to Canada's zero emission smart mobility ecosystem.

Associated Links

Zero Emission Transit Fund

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/zero-emissions-trans-zero-emissions/index-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Follow us on X , Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

For more information (media only), please contact: Mohammad Hussain, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations, City of Moose Jaw, Craig Hemingway, Director of Strategic Growth, Email: [email protected]; Hayley Hart-Rushinko, Manager, Communications and Stakeholder Relations, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC), Kayla Moyes, Director of Corporate Communications, Email: [email protected]