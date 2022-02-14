Curled up snugly in bean bags under the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan's colourful and starry dome, parents and babies can let themselves be enchanted by the music of Bébé symphonique , and pursue the experience under the celestial vault!

An unprecedented show for infants

Théâtre du chaos, Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan

Wednesdays and Sundays at 11:30 am, from March 13 to May 22, 2022 (in French: Wednesdays and Sundays at 9 am, 10:15 am, 12:45 pm, and 2 pm)

Slip into this gentle multisensory realm where faraway nebulae, colourful marbles, clouds of stardust and myriad handicrafts dance all around in captivating 360-degree projections. Designed to playfully awaken the senses of sight and hearing in children from birth to 18 months, this audacious creation harmoniously blends 2D, 3D and frame-by-frame animation with the musical world of Bébé symphonique. An experience that is sure to capture the attention of young toddlers, and surprise their parents.

Audience: adapted to babies 0 to 18 months

Producer: GSI Musique

Duration: 33 min. / Sound level adapted for younger children

Stardust

To prolong the Bébé symphonique experience, the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan team offers a tailored experience for discovering the starry sky. Discover the treasures and mysteries of the firmament in the company of a guide. Stars, planets, the moon, constellations and astronomical tidbits will surprise and amaze you.

Audience: tailored to families with young children and infants

Producer: Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan

Duration adaptable to the audience: from a few minutes to 25 minutes maximum

About Bébé symphonique

The Bébé symphonique experience draws on the richness and power of orchestral music to create special moments of connection between babies and their parents, all the while promoting infant neurological development. This multidisciplinary project includes a boxed set with a music CD and a booklet, a beautiful photo book with fun and informative texts, an educational magazine, a photo exhibition at Place des Arts (starting April 2022) and much more! Bébé symphonique is the brainchild of artistic director Nicolas Lemieux with the support of Marie-Claude Barrette, sponsor of the project.

IMPORTANT Bébé symphonique and Poussières d'étoiles are presented as a double feature. Online ticket reservation is mandatory*: espacepourlavie.ca/en/ticketing *Including free tickets for 4 years old and under. Good to know To make your visit even more enjoyable, stroller parking, changing tables, bottle warmers, baby floor mats and cushions are available on site. Vaccine passport and photo ID are required for all visitors 13 years and older.

