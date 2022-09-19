PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP. ANNOUNCES SEPTEMBER DIVIDEND

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: PZA) today announced its monthly cash dividend of $0.0675 per share for September 2022.

The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business September 30, 2022, and will be paid on October 14, 2022.

For tax purposes, the 2022 dividend will be considered a taxable eligible dividend.

www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.com or www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

For further information: Christine D'Sylva, Chief Financial Officer, Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., (416) 967-1010 x 393 [email protected]; Alexander Sewrattan, Director of Finance, Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., (416) 967-1010 x 415 [email protected]