PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP. ANNOUNCES JANUARY DIVIDEND

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: PZA) today announced its monthly cash dividend of $0.0775 per share for January 2026.

The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business January 30, 2026, and will be paid on February 13, 2026.

For tax purposes, the 2026 dividend will be considered a taxable eligible dividend.

Christine D'Sylva, Chief Financial Officer, Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

(416) 967-1010 x 393 [email protected]

www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.com or www.sedar.com.

