Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Announces September Dividend

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: PZA) today announced its monthly cash dividend of $0.05 per share for September 2020.

The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business September 30, 2020, and will be paid on October 15, 2020.

For tax purposes, the 2020 dividend will be considered a taxable eligible dividend.

SOURCE Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

