PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: PZA), which indirectly owns the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 Rights and Marks, released financial results today for the three months ("Quarter") and six months ("Period") ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter highlights:

Same store sales (2) decreased 3.9%

decreased 3.9% Royalty Pool sales decreased 2.0%

Adjusted earnings per share (5) decreased 3.3%

decreased 3.3% Restaurant network increased by five net locations

Year-to-Date Quarter highlights:

Same store sales (2) decreased 1.3%

decreased 1.3% Royalty Pool sales increased 1.0%

Adjusted earnings per share (5) was consistent to the comparable period

was consistent to the comparable period Restaurant network increased by ten net locations

Royalty Pool of restaurants for 2024 increased by 31 restaurants on January 1, 2024

"With our high quality, value-oriented menu offerings, we are well positioned to retain existing, and win new customers, including those who are more discerning with their spend in this challenging economic environment", said Paul Goddard, President and CEO of Pizza Pizza Limited ("PPL"). "Our national footprint across Canada and omni channel presence provide customers with unmatched convenience to experience our brands; and with over 25 new restaurants opened in Canada so far this year, and another two in Mexico, we are scaling for growth."

SALES

Royalty Pool System Sales for the Quarter decreased 2.0% to $155.4 million from $158.5 million in the same quarter last year. By brand, sales from the 672 Pizza Pizza restaurants in the Royalty Pool decreased 2.8% to $133.8 million for the Quarter compared to $137.7 million in the same quarter last year. Sales from the 102 Pizza 73 restaurants increased 3.3% to $21.5 million for the Quarter compared to $20.8 million in the same quarter last year.

Royalty Pool System Sales for the Period increased 1.0% to $304.3 million from $301.2 million in the same period last year. By brand, sales from the 672 Pizza Pizza restaurants in the Royalty Pool increased 0.3% to $262.1 million for the Period compared to $261.3 million in the same period last year. Sales from the 102 Pizza 73 restaurants increased 5.7% to $42.1 million for the Period compared to $39.9 million in the same period last year.

For the Quarter and Period, the change in Royalty Pool System Sales is primarily driven by the new restaurants added to the Royalty Pool on January 1, 2024 and the same store sales. The Royalty Pool System Sales for the Period also benefitted from the extra day of sales in February 2024 due to the leap year. Additionally, while the number of restaurants in the Pizza 73 Royalty Pool remains less than 2019 when there were 104 restaurants, the negative impact on Royalty Pool System Sales due to prior year restaurant closures has been mitigated by the Make-Whole Carryover Amount.

SAME STORE SALES GROWTH ("SSSG")

SSSG, the key driver of yield growth for shareholders of the Company, decreased 3.9% (2023 – 13.6%) for the Quarter, and decreased 1.3% for the Period. SSSG is not affected by the additional day during the year, as SSSG is calculated using a 13-week comparative basis.

SSSG Second Quarter (%) Period (%)

2024 2023 2024 2023 Pizza Pizza -5.1 9.8 -2.4 12.4 Pizza 73 3.7 7.0 6.0 5.1 Combined -3.9 9.4 -1.3 11.4

SSSG is driven by the change in the customer check and customer traffic, both of which are affected by changes in pricing and sales mix. During the Quarter and Period, the average customer check increased as the brands passed along retail price increases. Consistent with the general market trends, at both brands restaurant traffic decreased due to the current economic situation and its impact on consumer discretionary spending.

MONTHLY DIVIDENDS AND WORKING CAPITAL RESERVE

The Company declared shareholder dividends of $5.7 million for the Quarter, or $0.2325 per share, compared to $5.4 million, or $0.22 per share, for the prior year comparable quarter. The payout ratio is 109% for the Quarter and was 95% in the prior year, comparable quarter.

The Company declared shareholder dividends of $11.4 million for the Period, or $0.465 per share, compared to $10.6 million, or $0.4325 per share, for the prior year comparable period. The payout ratio is 115% for the Period and was 99% in the prior year, comparable period.

The Company's policy is to distribute all available cash in order to maximize returns to shareholders over time, after allowing for reasonable reserves. Despite seasonal variations inherent to the restaurant industry, the Company's policy is to make equal dividend payments to shareholders on a monthly basis in order to smooth out income to shareholders.

The Company's working capital reserve, excluding the credit facility, is $6.8 million at June 30, 2024, which is a decrease of $1.4 million in the Period due to the decrease in royalty income and the 115% payout ratio. System sales for the quarter ended March 31 have generally been the softest and historically results in a payout ratio over 100%. The reserve is available to stabilize dividends and fund other expenditures in the event of short- to medium-term variability in System Sales and, thus, the Company's royalty income. The Company has historically targeted a payout ratio at or near 100% on an annualized basis.

EARNINGS PER SHARE ("EPS")

Fully-diluted basic EPS decreased 3.3% to $0.233 for the Quarter compared to the prior year comparable quarter.

As compared to basic EPS, the Company considers adjusted EPS(5) to be a more meaningful indicator of the Company's operating performance and, therefore, presents fully diluted, adjusted EPS. Adjusted EPS for the Quarter decreased 3.3% to $0.238 when compared to the same period in 2023, and was consistent at $0.469 for the Period.

RESTAURANT DEVELOPMENT

As announced earlier this year, the number of restaurants in the Company's Royalty Pool increased by 31 locations to 774 on the January 1, 2024 Adjustment Date, and consists of 672 Pizza Pizza restaurants and 102 Pizza 73 restaurants. The number of restaurants in the Royalty Pool will remain unchanged through 2024.

During the Quarter, PPL opened six traditional and eight non-traditional Pizza Pizza restaurants, and closed one traditional and eight non-traditional Pizza Pizza restaurants.

During the Period, PPL opened eight traditional and 17 non-traditional Pizza Pizza restaurants, and closed three traditional and 13 non-traditional Pizza Pizza restaurants. PPL also opened one non-traditional Pizza 73 restaurant.

PPL management expects to grow its traditional restaurant network by 3-4% and continue its renovation program through 2024.

Readers should note that the number of restaurants added to the Royalty Pool each year may differ from the number of restaurant openings and closings reported by PPL on an annual basis as the periods for which they are reported differ slightly.

CREDIT FACILITY

On June 19, 2024, in response to the cessation of the Canadian Dollar Offered Rate ("CDOR"), the benchmark interest rate on bankers' acceptances, the credit facility was amended. The amendment transitioned the $47 million term loan from bankers' acceptances to CORRA loans. The remaining terms and conditions are consistent with those of the previous credit facility. The fixed interest rate on the swaps remained unchanged with this amendment, and the effective interest rate remained at 2.685% for the Quarter and Period.

As it is the Company's practice to renegotiate the terms of its credit facility approximately one year in advance of its maturity, it intends to renegotiate the credit facility that matures in 2025 in late 2024. The Company expects the new facility to be similar in size, however at higher interest rates as compared to its existing facility.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The following tables set out selected financial information and other data of Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. ("PPRC" or the "Company") and should be read in conjunction with the June 30, 2024 unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company ("Financial Statements"). Readers should note that the 2024 results are not directly comparable to the 2023 results due to there being 776 restaurants in the 2024 Royalty Pool compared to 743 restaurants in the 2023 Royalty Pool.

(in thousands of dollars, except number of

restaurants, days in the year, per share amounts, and

noted otherwise) Three months

ended June 30, 2024 Three months

ended June 30, 2023 Three months

ended June 30, 2024 Three months

ended June 30, 2023











Restaurants in Royalty Pool(1) 774 743 774 743 Same store sales growth(2) -3.9 % 9.4 % -1.3 % 11.4 % Days in the Period 91 91 182 181









System Sales reported by Pizza Pizza restaurants in the Royalty Pool(6) $ 133,839 $ 137,656 $ 262,123 $ 261,342 System Sales reported by Pizza 73 restaurants in the Royalty Pool(6) 21,517 20,820 42,129 39,869 Total System Sales $ 155,356 $ 158,476 $ 304,252 $ 301,211









Royalty – 6% on Pizza Pizza System Sales $ 8,030 $ 8,259 $ 15,727 $ 15,681 Royalty – 9% on Pizza 73 System Sales 1,937 1,874 3,792 3,588 Royalty income $ 9,967 $ 10,133 $ 19,519 $ 19,269









Interest paid on borrowings(3) (5) (319) (320) (638) (636) Administrative expenses (194) (148) (321) (291) Interest income 103 77 224 168 Adjusted earnings available for distribution to the Company and Pizza Pizza Limited(5) $ 9,557 $ 9,742 $ 18,784 $ 18,510 Distribution on Class B and Class D Exchangeable Shares(4) (2,584) (2,255) (5,456) (4,431) Current income tax expense (1,712) (1,766) (3,358) (3,335) Adjusted earnings available for shareholder dividends(5) $ 5,261 $ 5,721 $ 9,970 $ 10,744 Add back:







Distribution on Class B and Class D Exchangeable Shares(4) 2,584 2,255 5,456 4,431 Adjusted earnings from operations(5) $ 7,845 $ 7,976 $ 15,426 $ 15,175









Adjusted earnings per share(5) $ 0.238 $ 0.247 $ 0.469 $ 0.469 Basic earnings per share $ 0.233 $ 0.241 $ 0.468 $ 0.460









Dividends declared by the Company $ 5,724 $ 5,417 $ 11,448 $ 10,648 Dividend per share $ 0.2325 $ 0.2200 $ 0.465 $ 0.4325 Payout ratio(5) 109 % 95 % 115 % 99 %















June 30, 2024 December 31,

2023 Working capital(5)(7)



$ (40,218) $ 8,236 Total assets



$ 375,218 $ 370,092 Total liabilities



$ 75,254 $ 76,184















(1) The number of restaurants for which the Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership (the "Partnership") earns a royalty ("Royalty Pool"), as defined in the amended and restated Pizza Pizza license and royalty agreement (the "Pizza Pizza License and Royalty Agreement") and the amended and restated Pizza 73 license and royalty agreement (the "Pizza 73 License and Royalty Agreement") (together, the "License and Royalty Agreements"). For the 2023 fiscal year, the Royalty Pool includes 644 Pizza Pizza restaurants and 99 Pizza 73 restaurants. The number of restaurants added to the Royalty Pool each year may differ from the number of restaurant openings and closings reported by Pizza Pizza Limited ("PPL") on an annual basis as the periods for which they are reported differ slightly. (2) Same store sales growth ("SSSG") is a supplementary financial measure under NI 52-112 and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. SSSG means the change in Period's gross revenue of a particular Pizza Pizza or Pizza 73 restaurant as compared to sales in the previous comparative Period, where the restaurant has been open at least 13 months. Additionally, for a Pizza 73 restaurant whose restaurant territory was adjusted due to an additional restaurant, the sales used to derive the Step-Out Payment (calculated as the difference between the average monthly Pizza 73 Royalty payment attributable to that Adjusted Restaurant in the 12 months immediately preceding the month in which the territory reduction occurs, less the Pizza 73 Royalty payment attributable to the restaurant in the current month) may be added to sales to arrive at SSSG. SSSG does not have any standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). See "Exhibit One: Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures". (3) The Company, indirectly through the Partnership, incurs interest expense on the $47 million outstanding bank loan. Interest expense also includes amortization of loan fees. (4) Represents the distribution to PPL from the Partnership on Class B and Class D Units of the Partnership. The Class B and D Units are exchangeable into common shares of the Company ("Shares") based on the value of the Class B Exchange Multiplier and the Class D Exchange Multiplier at the time of exchange as defined in the License and Royalty Agreements, respectively, and represent 25.2% of the fully diluted Shares at June 30, 2024 (December 31, 2023 – 23.9%). During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as a result of the final calculation of the equivalent Class B and Class D Share entitlements related to the January 1, 2023 Adjustment to the Royalty Pool, PPL was paid a distribution on additional equivalent Shares as if such Shares were outstanding as of January 1, 2023. Included in the three months ended March 31, 2024, is the payment of $288,000 in distributions to PPL pursuant to the true-up calculation (March 31, 2023 - PPL received $nil). (5) "Adjusted earnings available for distribution to the Company and Pizza Pizza Limited", "Adjusted earnings from operations", "Adjusted earnings available for shareholder dividends", "Adjusted earnings per Share", "Interest paid on borrowings", "Payout Ratio", and "Working Capital" are non-GAAP financial measures under NI 52-112. They do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. See "Exhibit One: Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures". (6) System Sales (as defined in the License and Royalty Agreements) reported by Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 restaurants include the gross sales of Pizza Pizza company-owned, jointly-controlled and franchised restaurants, and the monthly Make-Whole Payment, excluding sales and goods and service tax or similar amounts levied by any governmental or administrative authority. System Sales do not represent the consolidated operating results of the Company but are used to calculate the royalties payable to the Partnership as presented above. (7) Working capital includes the reclassification of the credit facility to short term, see "Exhibit One: Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures - Working Capital".

A copy of the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") will be available at www.sedarplus.ca and www.pizzapizza.ca after the market closes on August 7, 2024.

As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call to discuss the results. The details of the conference call are as follows:

Date: August 7, 2024

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Call-in number: 289-819-1350 / 800-836-8184



Recording call in number: 289-819-1450 / 888-660-6345

Available until midnight, August 21, 2024

Conference ID: 06616#

A recording of the call will also be available on the Company's website at www.pizzapizza.ca.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this report, including information regarding the Company's dividend policy, its ability to meet covenants and other financial obligations, and the potential business and financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, PPL and its franchisees and restaurant operators and their ability to achieve their business objectives, constitute "forward-looking" statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this report, such statements include such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", and other similar terminology in conjunction with a discussion of future events or operating or financial performance. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating and financial performance and speak only as of the date of this MD&A. The Company does not intend to or assume any obligation to update any such forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The following are some factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or underlying such forward-looking statements: changes in national and local business and economic conditions including those resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic (such as customers' ability and willingness to visit restaurants and their perception of health and food safety issues, discretionary spending patterns and supply chain limitations, and the related financial impact on PPL and its franchisees and restaurant operators), impacts of legislation and governmental regulation, accounting policies and practices, competition, changes in demographic trends and changing consumer preferences, and the results of operations and financial condition of PPL. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other information included in the foregoing MD&A, the PPL financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2023 and the related MD&A and the Company's Annual Information Form.

www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.com or www.sedarplus.ca.

Exhibit One: Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures

The Company's earnings, as presented under IFRS includes non-cash items, such as deferred tax, that do not affect the Company's business operations or its ability to pay dividends to shareholders. The Company believes its earnings are not the only, or most meaningful, measurement of the Company's ability to pay dividends or measure the rate at which the Company is paying out its earnings. Therefore, the Company reports the following non-IFRS measures:

Adjusted earnings available for distribution to the Company and PPL;

Adjusted earnings from operations;

Adjusted earnings available for shareholder dividends;

Adjusted earnings per share ("EPS");

Payout Ratio; and

Working Capital.

The Company believes that the above noted measures provide investors with more meaningful information regarding the amount of cash that the Company has generated to pay dividends, and, together with Interest Paid on Borrowings and SSSG, help illustrate the Company's operating performance and highlight trends in the Company's business. These measures are also frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of issuers in the Company's sector, particularly those with a royalty-based model. The adjustments to net earnings as recorded under IFRS relate to non-cash items included in earnings and cash payments accounted for on the statement of financial position. Investors are cautioned, however, that this should not be construed as an alternative to net earnings as a measure of profitability. The method of calculating the Company's NI 52-112 non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted earnings available for distribution to the Company and Pizza Pizza Limited, Adjusted earnings from operations, Adjusted earnings available for shareholder dividends, Adjusted EPS, Payout Ratio, Working Capital, Interest Paid on Borrowings and SSSG for the purposes of this MD&A may differ from that used by other issuers and, accordingly, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

The table below reconciles the following to "Earnings for the period before income taxes" which is the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS:

Adjusted earnings available for distribution to the Company and Pizza Pizza Limited;

Adjusted earnings from operations; and

Adjusted earnings available for shareholder dividends.

(in thousands of dollars, except number of shares)

Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Earnings for the period before income taxes

9,557 9,227 10,084 10,080 Adjusted earnings available for distribution to the Company and Pizza Pizza Limited 9,557 9,227 10,084 10,080 Current income tax expense

(1,712) (1,646) (1,834) (1,833) Adjusted earnings from operations

7,845 7,581 8,250 8,247 Less: Distribution on Class B and Class D Exchangeable Shares (2,584) (2,872) (2,370) (2,316) Adjusted earnings available for shareholder dividends 5,261 4,709 5,880 5,931 Weighted average Shares – diluted

32,908,631 32,908,631 32,337,580 32,337,580

(in thousands of dollars, except number of shares)

Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Earnings for the period before income taxes

9,742 8,768 9,350 9,106 Adjusted earnings available for distribution to the Company and Pizza Pizza Limited 9,742 8,768 9,350 9,106 Current income tax expense

(1,766) (1,568) (1,679) (1,663) Adjusted earnings from operations

7,976 7,200 7,671 7,443 Less: Distribution on Class B and Class D Exchangeable Shares (2,255) (2,176) (2,059) (1,984) Adjusted earnings available for shareholder dividends 5,721 5,024 5,612 5,459 Weighted average Shares – diluted

32,337,580 32,337,580 32,177,276 32,177,276

The Basic EPS and the Adjusted EPS calculations are based on fully diluted weighted average shares, and both include PPL's Class B and Class D Exchangeable Shares since they are exchangeable into and economically equivalent to the Shares. See "Adjusted EPS".

Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing Adjusted earnings from operations, as explained above, by the fully diluted weighted average shares.

Basic EPS is adjusted as follows: Three months ended Six months ended

June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Basic EPS $ 0.233 $ 0.241 $ 0.468 $ 0.460 Adjustments:







Deferred tax expense 0.005 0.006 0.001 0.009 Adjusted EPS $ 0.238 $ 0.247 $ 0.469 $ 0.469

Payout Ratio is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company presents the Payout Ratio to illustrate the earnings being returned to shareholders. The Company's Payout Ratio is calculated by dividing the dividends declared to shareholders by the adjusted earnings from operations, after paying the distribution on Class B and Class D Exchangeable Shares, in that same period.



Three months ended Six months ended (in thousands of dollars, except as noted otherwise) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Dividends declared to shareholders 5,724 5,417 11,448 10,648 Adjusted earnings available for shareholder dividends 5,261 5,721 9,970 10,744 Payout Ratio 109 % 95 % 115 % 99 %

Working Capital is defined as total current assets less total current liabilities. The Company views working capital as a measure for assessing overall liquidity and its ability to stabilize dividends and fund unusual expenditures in the event of short- to medium-term variability in Royalty Pool System Sales. During the Period, the borrowings of $47 million have been reclassified to current liabilities as the facility is scheduled to come due in April 2025. Excluding the impact of the borrowings, the working capital reserve would be $6.8 million as compared to $8.2 million at December 31, 2023. The use of the working capital during the Period relates to the payout ratio of 115%.

(in thousands of dollars)

June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Total current assets

10,232 12,549 Less: Total current liabilities

50,450 4,313 Working Capital

(40,218) 8,236

SSSG is a key indicator used by the Company to measure performance against internal targets and prior period results. SSSG is commonly used by financial analysts and investors to compare PPL to other QSR brands. SSSG is defined as the change in period gross revenue of Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 restaurants as compared to sales in the previous comparative period, where the restaurant has been open at least 13 months. Additionally, for a Pizza 73 restaurant whose restaurant territory was adjusted due to an additional restaurant, the sales used to derive the Step-Out Payment may be added to sales to arrive at SSSG. It is a key performance indicator for the Company as this measure excludes sales fluctuations due to store closings, permanent relocations and chain expansion.

The following table calculates SSSG by reconciling Royalty Pool System Sales, based on calendar periods, to PPL's 13-week sales reporting period used in calculating same store sales.



Three months ended Six months ended (in thousands of dollars) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Total Royalty Pool System Sales 155,356 158,476 304,252 301,211 Adjustments for stores not in both periods, Make-Whole

Carryover Amount, Step-Out payments, and the impact

of calendar reporting (3,677) (585) (7,300) (405) Same Store Sales 151,679 157,891 296,952 300,806 SSSG -3.9 % 9.4 % -1.3 % 11.4 %

For further information: Christine D'Sylva, Chief Financial Officer, Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., (416) 967-1010 x393, [email protected]