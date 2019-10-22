Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp Announces October Dividend and Timing of Third Quarter Results

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSX: PZA) today announced its monthly cash dividend of $0.0713 per share for October 2019.

The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 31, 2019, and will be paid on November 15, 2019.

For tax purposes, the 2019 dividend will be considered a taxable eligible dividend.

The Company also announced that its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, will be issued after markets close on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

The Company invites analysts and portfolio managers to participate in a conference call with Paul Goddard, Chief Executive Officer and Curt Feltner, Chief Financial Officer. The call will take place on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Shareholders and media are invited to listen to the call.

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2019 Time: 9:00 a.m. ET Call-in number: 647-427-7450 / 1-888-231-8191 Conference ID: 7678016

For further information: Christine D'Sylva, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations, Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., (416) 967-1010 x393, cdsylva@pizzapizza.ca, www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.com or www.sedar.com.