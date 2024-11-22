PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP. ANNOUNCES NOVEMBER DIVIDEND

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: PZA) today announced its monthly cash dividend of $0.0775 per share for November 2024.

The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business November 29, 2024, and will be paid on December 13, 2024.

For tax purposes, the 2024 dividend will be considered a taxable eligible dividend.

www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.com or www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

For further information: Christine D'Sylva, Chief Financial Officer, Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., (416) 967-1010 x 393, [email protected]