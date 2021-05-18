Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Announces May Dividend

TORONTO, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: PZA) today announced its monthly cash dividend of $0.055 per share for May 2021.

The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business May 31, 2021, and will be paid on June 15, 2021.

For tax purposes, the 2021 dividend will be considered a taxable eligible dividend.

