PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP. ANNOUNCES MARCH DIVIDEND AND TIMING OF FOURTH QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

TORONTO, March 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: PZA) today announced its monthly cash dividend of $0.0775 per share for March 2025.

The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business March 31, 2025, and will be paid on April 15, 2025.

For tax purposes, the 2025 dividend will be considered a taxable eligible dividend.

The Company also announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 will be issued after markets close on March 31, 2025.

The Company invites analysts and portfolio managers to participate in a conference call with Pizza Pizza Management. The call will take place on March 31, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. Shareholders and media are invited to listen to the call.

Details of the Conference Call:



Date: March 31, 2025 Time: 5:30 p.m. ET Call-in number: 416-945-7677 / 888-699-1199



Recording call in number: 646-517-4150 / 888-660-6345

Available until midnight, April 14, 2025



Conference ID: 64738#

For further information: Christine D'Sylva, Chief Financial Officer, Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., (416) 967-1010 x 393, [email protected], www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.com or www.sedar.com.