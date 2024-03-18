PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP. ANNOUNCES MARCH DIVIDEND

TORONTO, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: PZA) today announced its monthly cash dividend of $0.0775 per share for March 2024.

The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business March 28, 2024, and will be paid on April 15, 2024.

For tax purposes, the 2024 dividend will be considered a taxable eligible dividend.

For further information: Christine D'Sylva, Chief Financial Officer, Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., (416) 967-1010 x 393 [email protected], www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.com or www.sedar.com.