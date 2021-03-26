Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Announces March Dividend

TORONTO, March 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: PZA) today announced its monthly cash dividend of $0.055 per share for March 2021.

The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business March 31, 2021, and will be paid on April 15, 2021.

For tax purposes, the 2021 dividend will be considered a taxable eligible dividend.

SOURCE Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

For further information: Christine D'Sylva, Chief Financial Officer, Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., (416) 967-1010 x393, [email protected], www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.com or www.sedar.com.