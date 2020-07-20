Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Announces July Dividend

TORONTO, July 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: PZA) today announced its monthly cash dividend of $0.05 per share for July 2020.

The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business July 31, 2020, and will be paid on August 14, 2020.

For tax purposes, the 2020 dividend will be considered a taxable eligible dividend.

SOURCE Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

For further information: Christine D'Sylva, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations, Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., (416) 967-1010 x393, [email protected], www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.com or www.sedar.com.