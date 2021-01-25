Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Announces January Dividend

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: PZA) today announced its monthly cash dividend of $0.055 per share for January 2021.

The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business January 29, 2021, and will be paid on February 15, 2021.

For tax purposes, the 2021 dividend will be considered a taxable eligible dividend.

www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.com or www.sedar.com.

