Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Announces February Dividend and Timing of Fourth Quarter Results

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: PZA) today announced its monthly cash dividend of $0.055 per share for February 2021.

The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business February 26, 2021, and will be paid on March 15, 2021.

For tax purposes, the 2021 dividend will be considered a taxable eligible dividend.

The Company also announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 will be issued after markets close on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

The Company invites analysts and portfolio managers to participate in a conference call with Paul Goddard, Chief Executive Officer, Christine D'Sylva, Chief Financial Officer and Curt Feltner, SVP Strategic Analysis & Implementation. The call will take place on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Shareholders and media are invited to listen to the call.

Details of the Conference Call:

Date: Tuesday, March 2, 2021 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET Call-in number: 647-427-7450 / 888-231-8191



Recording call in number: 416-849-0833 / 855-859-2056

Conference ID: 2997853



Conference ID: 2997853

For further information: Christine D'Sylva, Chief Financial Officer, Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., (416) 967-1010 x393, [email protected], www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.com or www.sedar.com