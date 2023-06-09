PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP. ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

TORONTO, June 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: PZA) announced the results on the election of directors at its Annual General Meeting held June 9, 2023.

At the meeting there were shareholders represented in person or by proxy holding 5,129,969 common shares of the Company, representing 20.84% of the issued and outstanding shares.

Shareholders voted in favor of all items of business.

The Company's proxy circular provided for five nominees for election to the Board of Directors. All nominees were elected by a majority vote of shareholders.

Details of proxies tabulated are as follows:



Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Neil Lester 5,014,588 97.75 115,381 2.25 Edward Nash 4,999,411 97.45 130,558 2.55 Michelle Savoy 5,004,347 97.55 125,622 2.45 Jay Swartz 4,665,175 90.94 464,794 9.06 Kathryn Welsh 5,015,611 97.77 114,358 2.23

The Company's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PZA.

www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.com or www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

For further information: Christine D'Sylva, Chief Financial Officer, Pizza Pizza Limited, (416) 967-1010 ext 393, [email protected]; Alexander Sewrattan, Director of Finance, Pizza Pizza Limited, (416) 967-1010 ext 415, [email protected]