PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP. ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

TORONTO, May 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: PZA) announced the results on the election of directors at its Annual General Meeting held May 31, 2024.

At the meeting there were shareholders represented in person or by proxy holding 5,683,265 common shares of the Company, representing 23.09% of the issued and outstanding shares.

Shareholders voted in favor of all items of business.

The Company's proxy circular provided for five nominees for election to the Board of Directors. All nominees were elected by a majority vote of shareholders.

Details of proxies tabulated are as follows:



Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Neil Lester 5,491,457 96.63 191,808 3.37 Edward Nash 5,500,189 96.78 183,076 3.22 Michelle Savoy 5,497,238 96.73 186,027 3.27 Jay Swartz 4,583,169 80.64 1,100,096 19.36 Kathryn Welsh 5,314,081 93.50 369,184 6.50

The Company's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PZA.

