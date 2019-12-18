Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Announces December Dividend

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: PZA) today announced its monthly cash dividend of $0.0713 per share for December 2019.

The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2019, and will be paid on January 15, 2020.

For tax purposes, the 2019 dividend will be considered a taxable eligible dividend.

SOURCE Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

For further information: Christine D'Sylva, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations, Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., (416) 967-1010 x393, cdsylva@pizzapizza.ca, www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.com or www.sedar.com.