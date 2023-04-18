PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP. ANNOUNCES APRIL DIVIDEND and TIMING OF FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

TORONTO, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: PZA) today announced its monthly cash dividend of $0.0725 per share for April 2023.

The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business April 28, 2023, and will be paid on May 15, 2023.

For tax purposes, the 2023 dividend will be considered a taxable eligible dividend.

The Company also announced that its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 will be issued after markets close on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

The Company invites analysts and portfolio managers to participate in a conference call with Pizza Pizza Management. The call will take place on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. Shareholders and media are invited to listen to the call.

Details of the Conference Call:

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 5:30 p.m. ET Call-in number: 416-764-8650 / 888-664-6383



Recording call in number: 416-764-8677 / 888-390-0541

Available until midnight, May 16, 2023



Conference ID: 268132

www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.com or www.sedar.com.

For further information: Christine D'Sylva, Chief Financial Officer, Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., (416) 967-1010 x393 [email protected]; Alexander Sewrattan, Director of Finance, Pizza Pizza Limited, (416) 967-1010 x415 [email protected]