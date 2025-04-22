PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP. ANNOUNCES APRIL DIVIDEND and TIMING OF FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

TORONTO, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: PZA) today announced its monthly cash dividend of $0.0775 per share for April 2025.

The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business April 30, 2025, and will be paid on May 15, 2025.

For tax purposes, the 2025 dividend will be considered a taxable eligible dividend.

The Company also announced that its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 will be issued after markets close on May 7, 2025.

The Company invites analysts and portfolio managers to participate in a conference call with Pizza Pizza Management. The call will take place on May 7, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. Shareholders and media are invited to listen to the call.

Details of the Conference Call:

Date: May 7, 2025 Time: 5:30 p.m. ET Call-in number: 416-945-7677 / 888-699-1199



Recording call in number: 289-819-1450 / 888-660-6345

Available until midnight, May 21, 2025



Conference ID: 16378#

www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.com or www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

For further information: Christine D'Sylva, Chief Financial Officer, Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., (416) 967-1010 x 393, [email protected]