PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP. ANNOUNCES A 3.5% INCREASE TO ITS MONTHLY DIVIDEND

TORONTO, June 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: PZA) today announced a 3.5% increase to its monthly cash dividend, from $0.0725 per share to $0.075 per share, effective June 2023.

The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business June 30, 2023, and will be paid on July 14, 2023.

For tax purposes, the 2023 dividend will be considered a taxable eligible dividend.

