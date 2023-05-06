PIZZA HUT CANADA TURNS VIRAL AI-GENERATED PEPPERONI HUG SPOT INTO REAL LIFE RESTAURANT ON MAY 6

"Our team at Pizza Hut loves seeing pizza fanatics come together to share their love for all things pizza, and Pepperoni Hug Spot was a great example of this," said Daniela Di Vito, Associate Marketing Manager at Pizza Hut Canada. "Seeing as AI often imitates the real world, why not imitate AI? We saw a fun opportunity to tap into a cultural moment and reach a younger audience."

On May 5, Pizza Hut Canada transformed its social media channels into Pepperoni Hug Spot, featuring a new logo and the slogan from the commercial. Tapping into its quirky and playful side, the QSR brand looks forward to giving new and life-long Pizza Hut fans a one-of-a-kind experience.

Torontonians are invited to mark their calendars for May 6 and head to Pizza Hut's Pepperoni Hug Spot at 922 Bloor St. W, Toronto, ON, M6H 1L4 to try a slice of AI-inspired Pizza. Supplies are limited, so don't wait!

About Pizza Hut Canada:

Pizza Hut is proud to be one of Canada's largest pizza restaurant chains with over 500 locations locally. Globally Pizza Hut is one of the world's largest pizza restaurant companies with more than 18,000 restaurants in over 100 countries. No matter where you find a Pizza Hut, they are making sure each meal customers enjoy is safe, delicious, and unmistakably Pizza Hut.



Pizza Hut, Inc. is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM). Hungry for more information?

