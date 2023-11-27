Pizza Hut Canada is Giving Away $1 Million Worth of Pizzas with an Epic Repizza Event

Pizza Hut Canada is giving away more than $1 million in free pizzas with its Repizza campaign on December 4 Post this

The inventor behind Original Stuffed Crust and Original Pan is back with its latest masterpiece—a new, light and airy Handcrafted Crust that's so delicious guests can devour it no matter when they last enjoyed some 'za. Pizza Hut is offering a free pizza 'refill' to anyone who brings in any empty pizza box – even a box from one of the other guys – to their nearest Pizza Hut store on December 4. It's simple: trade in your empty box and Pizza Hut will slide you a brand-new Pizza Hut box with a piping hot Handcrafted Crust Pizza (to the first 100 customers per store). No strings attached – just cheese. Choose between a medium Handcrafted Pepperoni Duo or medium Handcrafted Smoky Tri-Cheese, while supplies last.

"Our team reimagined what a Pizza Hut light and airy crust should deliver without compromising on the unbeatable taste and flavour packed in every slice of a Pizza Hut pizza," said Daniel Meynen, Chief Marketing Officer, Pizza Hut Canada. "We developed and tested a new Handcrafted Crust and an exciting new range of recipes among Canadians that delivers on exactly that, providing an everyday experience that will make you want to 'Repizza' again and again".

Handcrafted Crust is now available in Pizza Hut stores coast-to-coast. Featuring new mouth-watering Handcrafted Crust recipes you're going to want to sink your teeth into: Handcrafted Pepperoni Duo, Handcrafted Cheddar Bacon Ranch, Handcrafted Smoky Tri-Cheese and Handcrafted Fajita Chicken. And for those just looking to get your Hut Hit more often, try Handcrafted with your favourite pizza recipe or create your own pizza.

Visit www.pizzarefill.ca/landing to learn more about Repizza on December 4. Get ready to Repizza again and again with Handcrafted Crust. #PizzaHutRefill #HandcraftedCrust

