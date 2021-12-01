Pizza Hut and Trivial Pursuit Partner in Pizza Pursuit

Pizza Pursuit is a global collaboration, launching in five markets, including Canada, Brazil, El Salvador, UK and South Africa. To play, customers can simply purchase a pizza from their nearest Pizza Hut location, scan the QR code on their medium pizza box, Triple Treat Box, box topper or purchase receipt using their smartphone. Players will be entered into a grand prize draw to have a chance to win $12,000 CAD (2 cash prizes available). In addition to the cash prizes, Canadian players will also have a chance to win a Primavera 50 Red Vespa, as well as additional prizes that can be redeemed in store, such as a BOGO – buy one pizza, get one free - coupons and more.

"We're thrilled to be participating in this global collaboration with Trivial Pursuit to bring both entertainment and delicious pizza into the homes of our Canadian customers in this unique way," said Amanda Ardizzi, Associate Marketing Manager, Pizza Hut Canada. "Pizza Pursuit is a first of its kind digital experience that family and friends of all ages can enjoy together over a tasty slice, and potentially win some incredible prizes too. Friday night in doesn't get much better than that!"

Hasbro Gaming's TRIVIAL PURSUIT is the trivia game that started it all. For close to 40 years, millions of players have tested their knowledge against friends and family, racing around the board, vying to collect all six colored wedges to win.

"The TRIVIAL PURSUIT game is all about showing off those bits of fun, random knowledge that each of us has learned over the years," said Casey Collins, Head of Global Licensed Consumer Products and Business Development at Hasbro. "Paring a game that brings together friends and family to create laughter and memories, with Pizza Hut pizza, and the chance to win $12,000 CAD will make for some memorable game nights!"

The game can be played individually or with a group of up to five people, aged 16-years and older, with questions ranging across six categories: sport, leisure, arts, film and music, geography, history, everyday fun, and of course – pizza! Each question answered correctly will give players points along with the opportunity to win instant, local prizes. The game will also feature bonus questions from partners such as Pepsi and Ben & Jerry's. The more questions users get right, the more prizes received, and chances to win the grand prize.

Pizza Pursuit will be running in Canada from now until December 31, with winners to be announced on January 31, 2022. For more information visit www.pizzahut.ca/pizzapursuit/FAQ, with rules and regulations available at www.pizzahut.ca/terms.

Pizza Hut is proud to be one of Canada's largest pizza restaurant chains with over 500 locations locally. Globally Pizza Hut is the world's largest pizza restaurant company with more than 18,000 restaurants in over 100 countries. No matter where you find a Pizza Hut, they are making sure each meal customers enjoy is safe, delicious, and unmistakably Pizza Hut.

Pizza Hut, Inc. is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM). Hungry for more information? Check out www.pizzahut.ca, www.facebook.com/PizzaHutCanada, www.twitter.com/pizzahutcanada and/or www.instagram.com/pizzahutcanada.

