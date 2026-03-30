OTTAWA, ON, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - This week, federal public service professionals are meeting directly with Members of Parliament in communities across the country as part of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada's (PIPSC) March Lobby Week.

With more than 60 meetings planned in ridings nationwide, PIPSC members are raising concerns about workforce cuts, return-to-office mandates, and ongoing pay issues – bringing firsthand insight into how these decisions are affecting workers and the services Canadians rely on.

"This is about putting real faces and real consequences in front of decision-makers," said Sean O'Reilly, President of PIPSC. "Our members live and work in these communities. When they speak to their MPs, they are speaking as constituents and as experts."

Over 350 members have signed up to participate, representing 157 ridings from coast to coast, a strong show of engagement as the impacts of recent government decisions become increasingly visible.

"Members of Parliament have a choice this week," said O'Reilly. "They can sit down with the experts in their communities and understand the real consequences of these decisions, or they can avoid those conversations and own what comes next. Because the impacts are coming, whether they listen or not."

PIPSC says the goal of Lobby Week is to make visible the work that often happens behind the scenes, and what is at risk when that expertise is reduced.

"This is not about protecting bureaucracy," said O'Reilly. "It's about protecting the expertise behind the systems that keep Canadians safe."

Public service professionals are responsible for the systems Canadians rely on every day, from food safety inspections and public health oversight to environmental monitoring and emergency preparedness.

"When those systems fail, the consequences are real and they are felt quickly," said O'Reilly. "Our members are volunteering their time to have these conversations because they are proud of that work, and they are worried about what happens if that expertise is lost."

PIPSC represents over 85,000 public-sector professionals across the country, most of them employed by the federal government. Follow us on Facebook, on X (formerly known as Twitter) and on Instagram.

SOURCE Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC)

For more information: Johanne Fillion, 613-883-4900 (mobile), [email protected]