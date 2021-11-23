Deal expands PIPP's position as North America's leading provider of Indoor commercial grow racks, greenhouse structures and air circulation systems

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - PIPP Horticulture (a division of PIPP Mobile Storage Systems, Inc.) ("PIPP"), the leading provider of space–saving, multi–level mobile cultivation systems, has acquired Vineland, Ontario-based GGS Structures ("GGS"). GGS is among the leading manufacturers of quality greenhouses and turnkey greenhouse growing solutions, including traditional rolling benches, heating and ventilation systems, and curtain systems. Novacap, a leading Canadian private equity firm that has owned a majority interest in PIPP since 2012, is pleased to see the company continuing to implement its plan towards becoming the leading global supplier of turnkey solutions to all segments of horticulture.

Following the transaction, GGS will continue to operate under its own banner with Leigh Coulter remaining as president and CEO.

PIPP Horticulture's mission is to help cultivators across the globe save time and money by creating a more efficient grow facility, streamlining their operations. Drawing from Novacap's strategic, operational and financial support, PIPP's purpose-built product line has been augmented by the strategic acquisition of companies like GGS as well as Vertical Air Solutions, the leading provider of air circulation systems for indoor vertical farming. These investments have allowed PIPP to continuously improve upon their services and develop unique products that positively affect output and facilitate operations.

"With decades of experience as the leading manufacturer of greenhouse structures to the horticulture industry, we could not be more thrilled to welcome the entire GGS team to the PIPP family of companies," said Craig Umans, PIPP president and CEO. "Not only are they known for innovation and quality products, GGS consistently delivers value to its customers. They are the ideal addition for PIPP's next phase of international growth."

"PIPP's state–of–the–art vertical farming and space optimization solutions combined with our expertise in designing, manufacturing and installing commercial greenhouse structures will allow us to offer growers a complete and efficient solution," said Coulter. "Becoming part of PIPP Horticulture is the perfect evolution for GGS. It will provide us with the opportunity to build an even more expansive platform to serve our customers."

"The goal of becoming the leading solutions supplier to the horticulture industry is becoming a reality for PIPP," said Marc Paiement, Senior Partner at Novacap. "They are in tune with their industry and their customer base and are making smart acquisitions that add value to their global brand. Novacap is very proud to be part of the process and growth of this innovative solutions provider."

About PIPP Horticulture

PIPP Horticulture is the industry–leading provider of vertical farming and space optimization solutions. We work with commercial agriculture professionals globally, to design, install, and optimize operational spaces throughout cultivation, post–harvest, manufacturing, and distribution facilities through the implementation of vertical and mobile rack, cart, and ventilation systems. The PIPP team merges over 40 years of commercial mobile storage experience with horticulture industry experts with over 50 years of operational experience in commercial agriculture and need–to–sale production. PIPP provides expertise, insight and network connections far beyond our mobile systems in support of our mission to augment financial performance and mitigate risk for our partners. For more information, please visit www.pipphorticulture.com .

About GGS Structures

The GGS Group of Companies comprises GGS Structures Inc., JGS Limited and Niagrow Systems Ltd. For over 40 years GGS has been designing and manufacturing greenhouses and growing environments throughout North America. Our design approach considers all the aspects of your agribusiness for greenhouses with immediate capability, greater convenience, and maximized growth potential.

Tasco Dome, a brand of GGS, is a leader in fabric-covered buildings for the agriculture, industrial and equestrian industries. JGS Limited provides state-of-the-art greenhouse solutions for research facilities, educational institutions, conservatories and more. Niagrow Systems Ltd. designs greenhouse heating systems to make sure growers have the right amount of heat in the right location at the right time to maintain the ideal growing environment. For more information, please visit www.ggs-greenhouse.com .

About Novacap

Founded in 1981, Novacap is a leading Canadian private equity firm with more than C$8B of AUM that has invested in more than 100 platform companies and completed more than 150 add-on acquisitions. Applying its sector-focused approach since 2007 in TMT, Industries and now Financial Services, Novacap's deep domain expertise can accelerate company growth and create long-term value. With experienced, dedicated investment and operations teams as well as substantial funding, Novacap has the resources and knowledge to build world-class businesses. Novacap has offices in Brossard, Québec and Toronto, Ontario. For more information, please visit www.novacap.ca .

